Instagram star Zaywoah reportedly shot dead at 18

Instagram star Zaywoah, whose real name is Zyiair Sherrer, was reportedly shot dead. Local news reports have identified the 18-year-old social media star as the victim in a shooting.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Zaywoah was found with a gunshot wound at the Harrison Township Apartments and was pronounced dead after efforts were made by first responders to save his life. No suspects have been named nor have the Sheriff department released any information on the motive for the shooting. Local news reports state that the investigation is still ongoing.

Several tributes have poured in for Zay Woah from collaborators and fans.

Zaywoah has over 250,000 followers on Instagram with his last post being published on September 14.

Instagram star Gutta K posted a tribute to Zaywoah with the following: “…You was so dope and so much life to live god called one his lucky angels home and all your friends can do is mourn we all love you and have memories to hold onto forever please watch over me tell my dad I miss him save me a spot in heaven love you man”

Following the tribute, Gutta K posted a video claiming that Zaywoah’s girlfriend and baby mother Kamaree set him up. The Instagrammer also alleges that she is on video walking with the alleged shooter. The Instagram star added this caption to the video making the allegation demanding justice for the shooting. “God please take this weight off my chest … lease bring justice for Zay!”