Who is Juliana Nalu? Kanye West spotted with this model after latest rant got a tweet deleted

Kanye West has been spotted with the Brazilian model Juliana Nalu following a week of controversies.

Following his widely-panned “White Lives Matters” t-shirt debut at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, Ye continued his rants on Instagram.

However, his Instagram account was shut down for anti-Semitism after he suggested Jewish people controlled Diddy. This prompted his return to Twitter after two years.

His return to the social media platform was short-lived as he was locked out of his account for anti-Semitic tweets saying he would go “death con 3 On Jewish people,” which was deleted by Twitter moderators.

Ye, who was last seen with model Chaney Jones, has been spending time with Juliana Nalu.

It is unclear whether Kanye West is dating the 24-year-old model, but she has hinted that the pair may be more than friends.

Juliana Nalu went viral for looking like Rihanna and Beyonce

The self-described “Masterpiece from Brazil” shared a frontal shot in which she claimed her appearance is a mixture of Rihanna and Beyonce.

“If Beyoncé and Rihanna had a daughter, it would be me,” she said in the tweet.

Nalu has 90,000 followers on Twitter, but the tweet she published in March quickly garnered over 236,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets, suggesting many agree with the comparison.

According to her Instagram bio, Juliana Nalu is an international model signed to MGM Models and Elite Model Management in New York and Los Angeles.

She recently shared photos modeling Kanye’s Yeezy shades and other social media posts related to the rapper.

She responded to a photo of the pair in Los Angeles, leaving a black heart emoji, which suggests that the pair may be more than friends.

Nalu also appears to be supporting Kanye’s bid for President of the United States as she was seen wearing his 2024 hat.

It is unclear when the pair met, but she shared an Instagram video with Kanye’s music playing and was at Paris Fashion Week.

Juliana Nalu comes from humble beginnings

In an interview with Latina magazine, it is revealed that she had aspirations to model from the age of six and lived with her family in the favela Complexo do Chapadao, north of Rio de Janeiro.

“I wanted to do big things outside of Brazil, but I had no idea how to… the dream sounded too far for me, but I knew that I could try to reach [it],” she told the outlet.

She has since relocated to Los Angeles but frequently returns to Brazil to spend time with her family.