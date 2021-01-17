Who is Jeff Witjas? Betty White is 99 today and her longtime talent agent is also her ‘dear blessed friend’

Actress Betty Wife is celebrating her 99th birthday today.

The beloved actress took to social media to share a celebratory message with her adoring Instagram fans.

“Would you believe it?! It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking,” she wrote.

She also announced the re-release of Pet Set, a talk show series that she hosted in 1971. The series, produced by White and her late husband Allen Ludden, featured White’s celeb friends, such as Burt Reynolds, Jimmy Stewart, James Brolin, and their pets.

“I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the ‘Pet Set,'” she wrote. “I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this.”

Pet Set is scheduled for re-release on February 23, via Apple TV, Google Play, and Prime Video, according to Deadline.

White is an animal lover. She is a trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, according to Variety.

Betty White plans to spend her birthday with longtime friend and agent Jeff Witjas

The award-winning actress told The Associated Press that she plans to celebrate her birthday at her Los Angeles home feeding her ducks.

She said she was also looking forward to Jeff Witjas, her longtime friend and talent agent, visiting with a bouquet of roses.

Later in the day, she plans to eat a hot dog and French fries supplied by Witjas, and will probably stay up late chatting with her friend.

White told AP that one of the benefits of being 99 years old is that “I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission.”

Who is Jeff Witjas?

Jeff Witjas is Betty White’s longtime agent and friend. He was born in Brooklyn, NY.

Witjas is a talent agent based in Beverly Hills, California. He is Senior Vice President at Agency for the Performing Arts (APA), a talent and literary agency that represents artists in the entertainment industry.

He attended Bowling Green State University, majoring in Political Science and a minor in Philosophy. He also attended Western State College of Law at Westcliff University.

Back in 2015, White presented Witjas with the Talent Agent Lifetime Achievement Award at the Talent Managers Association’s 13th Annual Heller Awards, held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza.

The Talent Managers Association’s Annual Heller Awards honors off-screen players in the entertainment industry, such as talent managers, agents, and casting directors, who made significant contributions to the industry.

White described Witjas as a “dear blessed friend” and a “fine agent who knows the business and knows what he’s doing.”

She said that having Witjas as her agent and friend made her “the luckiest old broad on the planet.”

Witjas has represented other actors, such as Jason Momoa, Adam Baldwin, Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), and Jason Beghe.

He has also represented athletes, such as Kobe Bryant.