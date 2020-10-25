Who is H.E.R.? Gabi Wilson, Grammy Award-winning singer, was musical guest on SNL

H.E.R. was the artist who appeared as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During the show hosted by Adele, H.E.R. wowed viewers with performances of her singles Damage and Hold On.

Adele had taken to Instagram days before last night’s episode to announce to her more than 39.2 million Instagram followers that H.E.R. would be the musical guest on last night’s episode of SNL. She also praised the artist.

“I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all,” Adele wrote.

H.E.R. is an R&B singer and songwriter. Although she has won two Grammy Awards, not much is know about her.

If you have been wondering who H.E.R is and you have been searching for information about her, here is everything you need to know.

Who is H.E.R.?

H.E.R.’s real name is Gabriella (Gabi) Wilson. She is 23 years old and was born in June 1997 in Vallejo, California. Her mom is Filipina and her dad African-American.

She took an interest in singing very early in life. Gabi participated in Radio Disney’s Next BIG Thing competition when she was only 12 years old.

She started her music career at the age of 14 when she signed to RCA. In 2014, she released a single, Something To Prove, under her real name Gabi Wilson.

But in 2016, she released her debut EP under the stage name H.E.R. The EP was titled H.E.R. Volume 1.

She followed it up with H.E.R. Volume 2 in 2017. She also released I Used to Know Her: The Prelude and I Used to Know Her: Part 2 in 2018.

H.E.R. was nominated for multiple Grammys in 2019. She won the Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance.

She was again nominated for multiple Grammys in 2020, including Album of the Year for I Used to Know Her. She was also nominated for Song of the Year for Hard Place. She performed Sinead O’Connor’s cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2020.

What does H.E.R. stand for?

Her professional name H.E.R. stands for “Having Everything Revealed.”

After Wilson re-branded herself as H.E.R. and released her debut EP H.E.R. Volume 1 in 2016, she tried to keep her identity concealed. But many fans who enjoyed her music wanted to know about her. And since then, she has come out in media interviews to reveal her identity.

She told the Los Angeles Times that she deliberately kept her identity secret as a “metaphor for who I am, or Who I was at the time of creating the project.”

Justin Beiber also appeared as the musical guest on SNL last week.