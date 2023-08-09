What happened to Lil Tay? Controversial rapper dead at 14

Controversial rapper Lil Tay has died at 14 years old.

Her family took to the rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday to release a statement and to ask for privacy at this time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the family’s statement reads.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement continues.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

At this time, no cause of death has been released. However, there is speculation surrounding the child star’s passing.

What happened to Lil Tay?

Although the family has expressed their grief at the loss of Lil Tay and her brother, not everyone is believing the family is entirely innocent.

Several people took to the Instagram post’s comments to express their own beliefs about what happened, with many believing that the parents had something to do with Lil Tay’s death.

One comment reads, “Says by suicide because of brothers passing,” however, there are no official reports of this cause of death.

One user wrote, “Rest in peace. Poor girl was used by her family,” while another user wrote, “Yeah like no s**t y’all needa investigate I’d be looking at the parents first death of 2 kids are you f*****g kidding me.”

Other commenters accused the parents as well, with one user even writing, “nah y’all did something to her.”

Still, there is no official cause of death that has been released.

However, there is some speculation that an accident in British Columbia is related to Lil Tay’s passing.

The Canadian Press reported that a 14-year-old girl from Alberta died after a jet ski accident on Friday. There is no confirmation that this was or was not Lil Tay, but the timing and information are suspicious since Lil Tay is a 14-year-old girl from Alberta.

Still, there has been no confirmation from her parents about whether her cause of death was the jet ski accident or a possible suicide.

Who is Lil Tay?

Lil Tay first went viral in 2018 at only 9 years old. She was famously seen with loads of cash and luxury vehicles as she spouted obscenities and made rap videos.

Her parents faced a lot of flak for this, but allegedly, her parents did not have much to do with her internet presence.

However, she was friends with other rappers including Chief Keef and perhaps even XXXTentacion, who passed away in June 2018.

Lil Tay’s last Instagram post honored XXXTentacion, and she had not posted since then.