Was Christian Oliver married? What to know about his ex-wife Jessica Munoz

Christian Oliver (real name Christian Klepser) was among four who died in a plane crash alongside his two young daughters. However, his ex-wife, Jessica Munoz, was not on board.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Oliver was a passenger on a small plane that crashed into the sea after taking off from the J.F. Mitchell Airport.

Among the dead were Oliver’s daughters, Madita Klepser, 12, and Annik Klepser, 10. The pilot of the plane was also among the dead found near the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the cause has yet to be determined.

According to KXAN, the pilot communicated with the tower shortly after takeoff, indicating trouble and intentions to turn back. All the bodies were recovered by Coast Guard personnel and transferred to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force revealed in a statement per ABC 7.

Christian Oliver’s ex-wife Jessica Munoz is a Wundabar Pilates instructor

In 2021, Oliver initiated divorce proceedings with Jessica in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The daughters of the couple, Madita (10) and Annik (12), tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.

Jessica, who goes by Jessica Klepser, is currently the West Coast Regional Manager at Wundabar Pilates, despite previous reports identifying her as a journalist.

Oliver had previously shared a photo with his then-wife at the 2019 Oscars on his Instagram page.

It is unclear whether he was in a relationship at the time of his death, but there are no reports of a second marriage following his divorce from Jessica.

Jessica has an Instagram page primarily about her work as a Pilates instructor. She also shared some photos with her late children.

Christian Oliver just wrapped up his latest movie

Klepser made notable appearances in major films like Speed Racer and Valkyrie throughout his career. Recently, he played a role in the latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. Additionally, he took on the role of a detective in the well-received German action series, Alarm for Cobra 11 (RTL), for two years.

His television credits extended to Saved By the Bell: The New Class. On his Instagram page, Oliver revealed that he had recently completed his latest film, Forever Hold Your Peace, co-starring Bai Ling and directed by Nick Lyon. He filmed his final scenes on December 24.