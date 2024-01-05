Actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash with two daughters

Tragedy struck on Thursday in the Caribbean as four individuals, including actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters, lost their lives in a plane crash.

Christian Oliver, a German-born actor recognized for his roles in Speed Racer, The Good German, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class was one of the four bodies recovered by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The 51-year-old actor, identified as Christian Klepser, and his children Madita, 10, and Annik, 12 were found dead alongside the pilot, who was identified as Robert Sachs, who also owned the plane.

The exclusive occupants of a small single-engine jet on Thursday were the only passengers flying towards St. Lucia.

According to Fox News, they had departed from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

The plane experienced difficulties and crashed into the ocean.

How Christian Oliver died in the plane crash

Following takeoff, the aircraft encountered difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean, as stated by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in a statement provided to media outlets via Deadline.

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance,” the statement added.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Local reports suggest that the pilot radioed the tower shortly after takeoff, indicating trouble and intentions to turn back. That marked the last communication from the plane.

Who was Christian Oliver?

Oliver collaborated with Steven Soderbergh in The Good German, sharing the screen with Cate Blanchett and George Clooney. He contributed to Brian Singer and Tom Cruise’s Valkyrie and played a significant role in the Wachowskis’ 2008 film, Speed Racer.

His television career includes Saved By the Bell: The New Class.

Oliver’s recent credits even included a role in the latest installment of the iconic Indiana Jones series, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Notably, he had just wrapped up filming his latest movie, Forever Hold Your Peace, where he starred alongside Bai Ling.

In his last Instagram post, he wished his followers a Happy New Year from an undisclosed island.

Did Christian Oliver have a wife?

Oliver is not married. The actor initiated divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, LA-based journalist Jessica Muroz or Mazur, in December 2021.

The former couple shared the two children who tragically passed away with him on the plane. They appeared on the red carpet for events together, but little was publicly known about their relationship before they divorced.