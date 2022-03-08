Vanessa Hudgens gushes about pop star Olivia Rodrigo and High School Musical’s legacy

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her figure in a red and white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanessa Hudgens spoke fondly of Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo while attending the 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards. She also mentioned her happiness that High School Musical gets to “live on” through High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which Olivia stars in.

Hudgens had her breakthrough role starring as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise, opposite Zac Efron.

She was most recently seen in Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM!, a documentary about the late playwright Jonathan Larson. She stepped into the role of Karessa Johnson, Jonathan’s friend, and belted the memorable songs Therapy and Come to Your Senses.

Hudgens has also been spearheading the Netflix franchise Princess Switch, starring as the lead twins Stacy De Novo and Lady Margaret, before the series added a triplet named Fiona.

Hudgens gushes about Olivia Rodrigo

While at the 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards, the High School Musical star opened up about Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo stars in the current Disney Plus series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and released a chart-topping album Sour.

“She’s incredible, and I am such a fan of hers. I love her music, and it’s amazing seeing [High School Musical] continue to live on,” Hudgens shared.

She went on to speak about the director of tick, tick… BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda. She said, “It was really hard, because I didn’t get to have those moments that I really wanted to have like all of us in between takes jamming out together and singing musical theater songs, because we are all such musical theater nerds, but he has a genuine kindness and genuinely sees everyone.”

Hudgens added, “He sees everyone the same, and I’m like, ‘You are a kind human being,’ and I love that. It’s the most important.”

Vanessa Hudgens shows off midriff dress

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share a snap of her fashionable ensemble: a red and a white cut-out dress. The actor has been extremely busy lately, both starring in movies and pioneering the two companies Cali Water and Know Beauty.

Hudgens looked stunning in her red and white dress which she posed for the ‘gram in. She shared two snaps of her look to her 44.5 million followers.

In the pictures, she’s wearing a red dress with a chunky white belt, and a white tie around her chest. The dress has a large cut-out, baring her toned midriff.

Hudgens paired the dress with a matching black blazer and purse combo. She opted out of extensions and wore shoulder-length waves and eccentric red eyeliner. She finished off the look with a nude lip and defined eyebrows.

Hudgens tagged the Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli in her caption. In a previous image, set to the same backdrop, she posed in a see-through purple two-piece.

The actor wrote, “Today we say @maisonvalentino, congratulations @pppiccioli on the STUNNING show. Last slide- I caught myself saying wow in slow motion. But then again, can ya blame me!?”

Hudgens also wore matching purple eye makeup with this look.

tick, tick… BOOM! is currently streaming on Netflix.