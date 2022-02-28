Vanessa Hudgens is a vision in aquamarine at SAG Awards, wowing in a skin-tight gown and sporting a new bob

Vanessa Hudgens was a vision in an aquamarine Versace gown at the SAG Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Vanessa Hudgens brought some modernized Hollywood glamor to the red carpet at the SAG Awards, wowing the crowd in a stunning aquamarine Versace gown while sporting a super sleek new bob.

The 33 year old High School Musical alum joined dozens of other fellow celebs for the in-person event, which was forced to broadcast virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a snap from the night to her Instagram page, Vanessa had fans going crazy over the look.

“The Glam is on!!!” wrote one person, as others followed suit in declaring their awe over the actress’ entire look, saying, “Omg 😍😍😍,” “Holy cannoli 😻,” and “This dressss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Along with the flattering gown that showed off plenty of skin with a thigh-high leg slit, Vanessa also got heads turning as she debuted a super sleek new bob that hung perfectly straight around her face, ending just below the chin.

With her baseball-player boyfriend Cole Tucker, 25, joining her at the event, Vanessa proved that she’s still very much a part of the Hollywood scene and knows how to bring the wow-factor when it’s required.

Vanessa shared her experience working on the Lin-Manuel Miranda film tick, tick…BOOM!

Vanessa had the honor of announcing the nominees via Instagram Live alongside actress Rosario Dawson earlier and spoke with E! ‘s Live From the Red Carpet about her experience on the film tick, tick…BOOM!, directed by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“It was such an interesting time because we were trying to figure out how to film a movie during COVID[-19],” Vanessa told E! News’ Yvette Nicole Brown in an exclusive interview.

“It was really hard because I didn’t get to have those moments that I really wanted to have like all of us in between takes jamming out together and singing musical theater songs because we are all such musical theater nerds, but he has a genuine kindness and genuinely sees everyone,” she added.

Vanessa split from boyfriend of nine years Austin Butler in 2020 and met current beau Cole that fall

Fans were shook in early 2020 when Vanessa and her long-time boyfriend, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood actor Austin Butler, split after nine years together.

In another E! exclusive, a source revealed that the couple had been spending a lot of time apart in recent months at the time, adding that there was no animosity between the two.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Vanessa then went Instagram-official early last year with Cole, sharing a cute pic of the pair kissing along with the caption “it’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

Along with her role in tick, tick…BOOM! Vanessa released The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star last year as well.

The actress reprised her role as Margaret, Stacy, and Fiona for flick, a feat that required lots of stun-double work in order to make filming go more smoothly as Vanessa took up the challenge of portraying three different characters.

Vanessa previously played the three women in the first two Princess Switch films as well.