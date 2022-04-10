Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker show love as Pirates’ MLB season starts

Cole Tucker with Vanessa Hudgens in Florida. Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens gave boyfriend Cole Tucker a proper online sendoff into the new MLB season, wishing the Pittsburgh Pirates player a happy start to his latest campaign.

The 33-year-old actress has been dating Tucker for over a year now and seems to be enjoying their relationship as it continues to blossom.

Tucker even showed some love back to Hudgens on her Opening Day social media post, although his season got off to a shaky start following a good Spring training session.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker show love on Opening Day post

Earlier this week, MLB Opening Day arrived, much to the delight of baseball enthusiasts everywhere. At one point, it seemed as if baseball might get postponed due to negotiations.

Luckily, things are now in full swing, so to speak, with the Pirates facing the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Ahead of the game, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens showed some love for her “king” with a sweet Instagram post.

It features Hudgens smiling as Cole holds her close in front of a beautifully landscaped area in Florida. The couple looks casual and cozy. Hudgens wears a long tee and white fuzzy slippers, while Tucker is in a t-shirt, light blue shorts, and Nike flip-flops.

“Happy opening day my 👑 @cotuck,” Hudgens wrote in her caption, with the post bringing in over 800,000 likes and plenty of comments.

One of those comments came from the 25-year-old Tucker, as the Pirates shortstop and right-fielder showed lots of love back to his girlfriend.

Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

How long have Hudgens and Tucker been dating?

According to the NY Post, Tucker and Hudgens went public in February 2021, with the actress making things Instagram official. There had been months of speculation ahead of that though.

In December 2021, Hudgens shared an Instagram post indicating “1 year down” in her caption, suggesting they began dating in December 2020.

The MLB Opening Day post was one of their most recent Instagram shares. It arrived two weeks after Hudgens shared a “celestial love” IG post for fans as she and her boo posed in shades. Hudgens also rocked a gorgeous blue dress and a black bucket hat in front of a fun backdrop, which appeared photoshopped in.

On her Instagram, Hudgens has shared other photos over the past several months, including their visit to an art exhibit and a Valentine’s Day selfie with Tucker. The two haven’t shied away from PDA either, as seen in the second slide below.

Tucker’s Pirates season got off to rough start

Cole Tucker’s now in his fourth season with Pittsburgh after getting drafted out of high school in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft. His first three seasons with the Pirates weren’t stellar in terms of stats, as he has 81 hits, five home runs, and 33 RBI in 380 at-bats.

His MLB Spring training stats had fans looking forward to what could be a better season for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tucker tallied 11 hits, including two home runs and three RBIs in his 37 at-bats, giving him a solid .297 batting average.

However, he’s struggled to start the season, getting struck out several times, and recording no hits or runs in seven at-bats. The Pirates also dropped their first two games of the season, including a 9-0 Opening Day loss to the Cardinals.

After participating in those two games, Tucker wasn’t listed in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s third game against St. Louis, as he was replaced by Jake Marisnick.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of season left, and Tucker has the love and support of girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, who seems to be very into him after dating for over a year.