Vanessa Hudgens squirts hose in bikini

Vanessa Hudgens close up at the Once Upon a time in Hollywood premiere Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanessa Hudgens is turning heads as she squirts a hose and shows off her killer bikini body. The High School Musical alum continues to make headlines as she delights her 44.8 million Instagram followers, with a recent share seeing her poolside and ready to welcome Hot Girl Summer 2022. Posting ahead of the weekend, Hudgens shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest Fabletics partnership, and it was swimwear action galore as fans left over 1.2 million likes.

Vanessa Hudgens kills it in bikini

Vanessa opened with a glow-up shot as a hair and makeup crew added the finishing touches. She was already in her fun and animal-print bikini, though. The tiny two-piece afforded a view of the star’s cleavage as she also rocked a belly piercing, with a naughty gaze suggesting more to come. Vanessa returned for a full-length and poolside shot for anyone swiping right, posing in her high-waisted two-piece and folding one of her toned legs as the camera also took in horizon views.

Offering up yet more fun in the final shot, the former Disney star was seen playfully squirting a hose as she delivered a bit of pout. The post came with a mention of Vanessa’s Fabletics collab, with a caption reading:

“Sun-Daze season 🐆☀️ Available to shop right meow on @fabletics….see what I did there?! #vanessaxfabletics.”

Vanessa had introduced her debut collection with the popular sportswear label seven days ago, this as she lounged around poolside in her bikini and revealed the collection had been “months in the making.”

Vanessa Hudgens shares more bikini shots

Continuing, Vanessa added: “Mixed with lifestyle and performance pieces, I wanted this collection to be something you can wear out with friends, while working out, sitting poolside, doing your errands and everything in between! Each style, color, fabric, buttons, patches and so on are all hand-picked by me and I hope you love them as much as I do.” Of course, the star also offered a little incentive to shop, urging fans to become VIP members to get $12 bottoms when they purchase two of the item, plus 80% off their order.

Fabletics is known for teaming up with celebrity faces, not limited to actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato. Also boasting collabs with sportswear brands are singer Dua Lipa with PUMA and A-list actress and singer, Selena Gomez.