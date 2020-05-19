Twilight’s Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju found dead in Las Vegas condo

Twilight star Gregory Boyce has been found dead at a condo in Las Vegas. The actor’s girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, was also found dead at the scene.

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners office announced yesterday that 30-year-old Boyce and 27-year-old Adepoju were pronounced dead on Wednesday, May 13.

A cause of death has not been announced, but there are unconfirmed reports that a white powdery substance was found in the vicinity.

It is alleged that their remains were found by Boyce’s cousin, who, on waking up, discovered that the actor’s car was still at the condo. The cousin was concerned because Boyce was supposed to be in Los Angeles, so he went to check on him and discovered the bodies.

The family released a statement to TMZ which read: “We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives, and we are very saddened by his death.”

The statement continued: “The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses, and thank you for your well wishes.”

Boyce was apparently staying in Las Vegas to help out his mother but was commuting back and forth from Los Angeles so he could see his daughter and take up acting jobs.

The actor was best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight franchise movie alongside Kristen Stewart. He also appeared in the 2018 video short Apocalypse.

Gregory Boyce posted a tribute to girlfriend Natalie last week

A week ago, in what would be his last Instagram post, Boyce posted a photo of himself and Natalie Adepoju on the beach and wrote a lovely tribute to his girlfriend: “Happy Mother’s Day again to my right hand, my roll dog, my Queen! Love you.”

On his birthday last December, he posted a couple of pics of himself to Instagram and wrote: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old.”

He continued, “Over the years like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones.”

He finished the post with: “What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

Boyce and Adepoju had reportedly been together for just over a year. Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya, and Adepoju has a young son called Egypt.

Tributes have come in for Gregory Boyce and Natalie Adepoju

Tributes have started coming in on Instagram and other social media platforms. One tribute read: “Rest In Peace Gregory Tyree Boyce. Gone too soon. Tomorrow is never promised. Tell the ones you love how much you love them today. 1989-2020.”

Twitter users have responded with “rest in peace” for both Boyce and Adepoju.

Rip Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju 🙏🏼❤️ — watermelon sugar 🍉 (@itsrustyxo) May 19, 2020

This tribute saw Boyce pictured with his old colleague Kristen Stewart and other co-workers from the Twilight movie franchise.

View this post on Instagram #KristenStewart #new/oldpic #gregorytyreeboyce #thetwilightsaga 😍 A post shared by Un caffè tra amiche (@uncaffetraamiche) on Jul 1, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

May they both rest in peace.