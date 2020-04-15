Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Trash and Vaudeville’s Jimmy Webb dead at age 62


Punk rock fashionista Jimmy Webb
Jimmy Webb, former manager of Trash and Vaudeville, dies at 62. Pic credit: Rock Scene Magazine/YouTube

Jimmy Webb, punk rock fashionista and former manager of New York’s famous punk rock clothing store, Trash and Vaudeville, died Tuesday morning at the age of 62.

Webb’s friend, Henry Montalbano, confirmed his passing and revealed the cause of death was cancer, according to Rolling Stone.

Webb’s death comes after the death of the Brooklyn-based fashion model and rapper, Chynna Rogers.

Monsters and Critics also reported that King Crimson drummer, Bill Rieflin, died in March at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer.

Fans and rock stars pay tribute

Rock fans and music stars have been posting tributes following the news of Webb’s death.

Stars who paid tribute on social media include Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, and Green Day lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong.

Miley Cyrus also posted a tribute on her Instagram Story.

“We miss you already,” she captioned with a photo of the punk rock fashion icon.

“Don’t worry, imma keep rockin the mullet proudly in memory of your f**k*n spirit! Most bad a**! Sweetest dude!”

Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry also paid tribute in a statement to the New York Post.

“We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb. There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him.”

Jimmy Webb bio

Jimmy Webb was originally from Wynantskill, New York, but moved to Connecticut to attend community college. He later moved back to New York, where he first worked at a gay bar.

He struggled with drug addiction and homelessness, but finally got a job at Trash and Vaudeville, the famous punk rock clothing and accessories store located in 96 East 7th Street, East Village, Manhattan.

He was hired after he wrote a letter to the store owner, Ray Goodman, asking for a job.

Webb was known for many years as the manager of Trash and Vaudeville. He started working at the clothing store in 1999 and rose to the position of manager.

He was well-known in the pop and rock scene in New York. Many music celebrities patronized Trash and Vaudeville, and Webb outfitted several music stars, including KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus.

Webb’s celeb friends and customers included stars such as Duff McKagan, singer Joan Jett, singer Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, and guitarist Chris Stein, according to Rolling Stone.

Webb founded a clothing store, I NEED MORE, in the lower east side of Manhattan in 2017. The name of the store was inspired by an Iggy Pop song.

Besides his interest in fashion, he loved dancing and clubbing and had taken dancing lessons as a child.

