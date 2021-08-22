Tory Lanez criticized for tweeting his support for track star Sha’Carri Richardson

Tory Lanez recently tweeted his support for Sha’Carri Richardson. Pic credit: Tory Lanez/YouTube

Twitter is lighting up after the controversial rapper Tory Lanez tweeted his support for track star Sha’Carri Richardson after her major loss at an Oregon competition. On Saturday (August 21) Richardson finished last, out of nine sprinters, at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

This was the athlete’s first competition following her ban from the Tokyo Olympics after failing to pass a drug test. Richardson didn’t seem phased by this outcome. She told NBC, “It was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off, dealing with all I was dealing with.”

The 21-year-old runner continued, “I’m not upset with myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of.”

What does Lanez have to do with this? Following the race, he tweeted words of support towards the athlete. However, his message about “uplifting queens” fell short among his followers as he is still in hot water for his alleged altercation with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

What did Lanez say?

Following Richardson’s loss, Lanez took to Twitter in a show of support.

He wrote, “Sha’carri ran a great race, not because she won or lost, because through all the adversity she got up and ran again, and gave it her all. She went through a lot of within that last month. N****s be on the app preaching all this “uplift” our queens, then tear em down.”

In a following tweet, he wrote, “Sha’carri …. keep fighting.. working .. and practicing !!! And go hard to ya craft ! … Your time is coming … cause God said so !!!!”

Unimpressed by the series of tweets, commentators began to highlight the hypocrisy surrounding his message. One critic wrote, “didn’t you shoot a queen?!”

“How women looking at Tory Lanes effort to spin Sha’carri’s loss into some positive PR for himself,” wrote another.

Compiling a series of related tweets, a third wrote, “Not Tory Lanez getting himself a dragging talking about Sha’carri and ‘uplifting our queens.'”

What happened between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion?

Back in August 2020, Megan Thee Stallion claimed the Say It rapper shot her in the foot after leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house. At the time, Lanez was arrested for having a concealed weapon in the vehicle, and he was later charged with two felony counts — assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

As documented by Vulture, the Savage singer shared a video after it emerged she did not initially tell cops about what she claims happened. Some initial reports claimed she was cut by glass rather than shot, but she said, “I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that.

“When the police came because the neighbors called the police, the police come — I’m scared.” She continued, “All this s**t going on with the police, I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n***a with a gun in the car with me.”

It is alleged that Lanez shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet multiple times following an argument that occurred while they were riding in the car through Hollywood Hills. However, he denies the claims against him and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Lanez was recently accused of violating a protective order against him after he performed at Rolling Loud with DaBaby, a rapper who has a history of assault against women. The protective order demands that Lanez stay 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion and due to their proximity at the concert, it is rumored that further legal action could be made against him.

As told by Twitter: It seems as though Tory Lanez needs to sit this one out.