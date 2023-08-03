Tori Spelling is living in an RV at a campground with her kids following hotel stay

Tori Spelling is “struggling monetarily” based on recent reports about her living in an RV with her children.

The former 90210 star was photographed living at a campground in Ventura, California, and a report suggests the actress’ “financial troubles are real.”

An insider shared with Entertainment Tonight that Spelling’s “mold situation is real” at her home, but her financial struggles have made it difficult to find somewhere else to live.

The inside source also suggested Spelling is looking at her RV stay at the campground “as a mini vacation rather than a living situation.”

ET’s source indicated that the actress is “doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids” as she deals with her financial issues.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In July, the 50-year-old actress and reality TV star defended herself after it was revealed she had been staying at a budget motel with her five kids.

Spelling defended her $100-per-night motel stay with her kids

In mid-July, headlines arrived regarding Spelling staying in a Los Angeles motel with her children. According to US Weekly, the budget motel cost $100 per night during Spelling’s temporary stay.

An inside source told the media outlet Spelling chose to stay there due to the “ongoing mold problem at their house” and that it wasn’t related to her separation from actor Dean McDermott.

“Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that,” the source said of the mold situation.

Spelling’s budget motel stay brought mixed questions about her struggles, prompting the former 90210 star to defend herself.

“Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” Spelling told a paparazzo who was grilling her with questions as she was in a Target parking lot.

Tori’s motel stay with the kids briefly occurred in July before she and the kid began to stay with a friend. More recently, they’ve been spotted living in an RV temporarily at the campground in Ventura.

Spelling and McDermott separated, then divorced

Spelling and McDermott, 56, married in 2006. The couple shares five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. The youngest of their children is 10-year-old Finn Davey, one of three sons they share.

The couple began a trial separation in June 2022. In July, Monsters and Critics reported about Spelling seemingly confirming her and McDermott’s divorce with a remark she made to TMZ during the Target paparazzo incident mentioned above.

“I’ve always looked better on my own,” Spelling said when asked about her and McDermott’s situation.

The speculation about their impending divorce was fueled in June when McDermott got snubbed by Spelling on Father’s Day. McDermott confirmed the couple’s divorce on his Instagram that same month, but that post has been deleted.

Spelling is the daughter of the late great television producer Aaron Spelling, known for popular shows, including Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Tori Spelling was among 90210’s star cast members, portraying Donna in all 10 seasons of the FOX series. Along with many other TV and movie roles, Tori was in a reality TV show with her husband, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, from 2007 through 2012.

In 2009, her father Aaron Spelling was ranked No. 11 among the highest-earning deceased celebrities. He was survived by his wife of 38 years, Candy, who reportedly has a net worth of $600 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, their daughter Tori’s estimated net worth is $250,000.