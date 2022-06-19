Tommy Lee steps back from Mötley Crüe tour due to broken ribs

Musician Tommy Lee forced to leave Mötley Crüe tour with broken ribs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tommy Lee cannot continue on, at least with his drumming duties on the Mötley Crüe tour.

The drummer for the legendary group was putting on a killer performance for the highly-anticipated Motley Crue/Def Leppard tour, which is currently underway. But many fans did not know that Tommy was in excruciating pain.

Tommy could not take the pain any longer and had to leave the show after a few songs. He announced to a crowd of hardcore fans at Truist Parkin Atlanta, Georgia, that he broke his ribs two weeks prior.

During a social media post, he assured fans that he would be back and that they would also be in great hands. Additionally, Tommy said he had waited forever for the tour and would rest up, heal, and be back in no time.

Tommy Lee was on tour with Mötley Crüe when he had to leave mid-concert

Although Tommy Lee addressed the crowd before his departure, he gave more information on social media.

Tommy explained details about his injury in a social media post on Instagram. The post contained black text and a light blue screen as the rocker said in his own words what went wrong and what he planned to do about it.

Pic credit: @tommylee/Instagram

The photo said, “Man, y’all ain’t gonna believe this s**t!… I broke 4 f**king ribs! But I’ve been resting and healing, and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn, and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can!”

Tommy announced that another Tommy– Black Sabbath’s Tommy Clufetos would fill in during his absence.

“And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m 100%… we’ve all been waiting for this moment, and there’s no way I’m missing this. On with the show!”

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison tour 2022

Monsters and Critics reported in 2019 that a tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison was scheduled for the following year, 2020.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the legendary show was pushed back for two years.

Fans were thrilled when The Stadium Tour, also featuring Joan Jett, began this year. Tommy Lee’s injury was a disappointment to many fans who eagerly awaited their chance to see Mötley Crüe in action.

Still, the tour rages on, with several dates in the next few months across North America. Fans are in good hands with Black Sabbath’s Tommy Clufetos, and Tommy Lee will hopefully be on the mend as he follows his doctor’s orders and rests.

The next The Stadium Tour date is June 19 in Orlando, Florida.