Tom Cruise re-emerges: Actor looks his age after viral photos of his changing appearance

Tom Cruise, who turns 60 next year, remained silent on speculation that he underwent cosmetic surgery. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Tom Cruise went viral last month after photos emerged of the actor at a baseball game with a different appearance.

This weekend, the 59-year-old actor was spotted at the Duxford Airfield in Cambridge, England, looking more like himself.

Cruise was reportedly taking flying lessons as he continued to film Mission Impossible 8.

The upcoming M: 18 is the follow-up to the 2018 movie Mission: Impossible Fallout and is scheduled for release in 2023.

The actor appeared less bloated in the newer images compared to a month ago when he was subject to rumors about potentially undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Tom Cruise emerged in a navy blue sweater and dark blue jeans with a head full of hair. In addition, the Missions Impossible star appeared less bloated but seemed to have gained a little weight.

Tom Cruise heads back to work after shocking fans https://t.co/bSe5XHLAIK via @DailyMailCeleb — Crazy for Tom Cruise (@Crazy4TomCruise) November 12, 2021

Mission Impossible 7 has finished filming

Despite currently filming scenes for Mission Impossible 8, the previous installment is yet to be released.

As with many movies in recent times, Mission Impossible 7 has had several COVID-related delays.

Mission Impossible 7 gaffer Martin Smith revealed that the movie had finished wrapping in September on his Instagram account.

UK-based gaffer Martin Smith posted this on Instagram today. Looks like principal photography on #MI7 is complete! Now onto #MI8! #ScorpioSeason approaches! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DRzPwIthcO — Light the Fuse Podcast (@LightTheFusePod) September 10, 2021

The movie is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022.

Tom Cruise talks about filming Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise first starred as Ethan Hunt in the 1996 movie Mission Impossible.

The spy movie, which the actor produced, was a commercial and critical success and was the third highest-grossing film that year.

In a recent interview, he spoke about creating the movie in a clip via GamesRadar.

“I looked at Paramount, and I thought what I wanted to produce was something – I looked at it in many different ways… I wanted something that was going to be very commercial, potentially, but I wanted something that was going to be artistically challenging,” Cruise explains.

In an interview about the film, Tom Cruise explained the movie’s challenges in several countries.

“What is the challenge of this thing going to be? I wanted it to be an international film, and an international cast,” Cruise adds. “Which at that time was different. I wanted to shoot it in England… I remember they said, ‘Can’t you shoot it in LA, or New York?’ And I was like, ‘No, I actually, I want to go to London.'”

In addition, the busy actor is also promoting the upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is scheduled for release next year.