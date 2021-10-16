‘Fat’ Tom Cruise pilots plane, resurfaces with puffy face after viral photos

Tom Cruise’s new look’ shocked fans as he appeared different from a few years ago. Pic credit:@ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/@Twitter/DavidVidecette

Tom Cruise resurfaces after viral photos of his puffy face at a baseball game.

Last weekend, the Top Gun greeted fans while attending the baseball event between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

He was accompanied by his only son Connor, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

On Wednesday, the actor was photographed having a refreshment after flying himself to Los Angeles before grabbing a leather jacket and darting off in a red motorcycle.

The legendary actor is a known stuntman. According to Metro, Cruise was recently photographed learning to fly a World War II fighter jet in preparation for Mission: Impossible 8.

Tom Cruise reemerges after viral photos from baseball game https://t.co/Cc4JF99Eex pic.twitter.com/XUAe8O45cI October 15, 2021

The 58-year-old actor’s new appearance sparked debate about whether he had gained weight or had cosmetic surgery.

The debate about ‘fat’ Tom Cruise quickly turned into memes and conspiracies about his striking resemblance to late comedian Norm Macdonald on social media.

We´re missing Norm Macdonald but God gave us Fat Tom Cruise.



The resemblance is uncanny. pic.twitter.com/7aRIU7SFq2 — RebeldeConMascarilla (@ElCuboDelNarco) October 14, 2021

Some observers joked that Norm Macdonald has taken over the body of Cruise, while others speculated that he is preparing for a role to play the SNL comedian.

Tom Cruise plastic surgery rumors

Due to his youthful appearance, Tom Cruise has been subject to rumors of plastic surgery. At 58 years of age, the actor has a full head of hair and a relatively wrinkle-free face.

However, the superstar actor has remained in good shape throughout his career, which may aid in his age-defying appearance.

He has maintained a ripped physique since beginning his acting career in the 1980s.

On social media, a Twitter user compared a photo of Cruise from a few years ago to the present day, tweeting: “What the hell happened to Tom Cruise? ” before speculating about filler, adding: What is up with all that filler in his face?

What the hell happened to Tom Cruise?

Photo 1 was from a few years ago.

Photo 2 is the other night.

What is up with all that filler in his face? pic.twitter.com/3047enCsEj — zanazana (@jaklina51) October 16, 2021

Another Twitter user believes the Mission Impossible actor had a botched round of Botox and filler in reaction to a photo comparing him to Norm Macdonald.

“OMG!! Is that Tom Cruise? Who put too much filler and Botox in his face? Fire them!!!!”

OMG!! Is that Tom Cruise? Who put too much filler and Botox in his face? Fire them!!!! https://t.co/rzD2lU5qJl — Here ForTheComments1 (@forthecomments1) October 11, 2021

Cosmetic experts have also given an opinion on Tom’s new look.

“Tom definitely looks swollen and puffy, which could be due to filler, post-procedure swelling, or weight gain,” Dr. Alice Henshaw told The Sun, adding.

“I believe he’s had fillers under his eyes and around his mouth and nose in the past, but this time is different.”

Henshaw speculated that the 58-year-old actor might have had a neck left due to swelling in the area that would not result from filler.

Tom Cruise has not responded to speculation about his appearance.