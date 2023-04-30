Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ mom, announces engagement to Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus has found a second chance at love with another famous face.

The mother of Miley Cyrus announced the news on Saturday, taking to social media for the big reveal. As Tish revealed with an Instagram post, she and Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell are engaged.

The mother of five shares children Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23, and Miley, 30, with singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish and Billy Ray called it quits for good in April 2022, with Tish filing for divorce.

Billy Ray quickly found love with a singer named Firerose, proposing to the 34-year-old in November 2022. Coincidentally, Dominic and Tish went Instagram official with their relationship the same month.

Less than five months later, Dominic and Tish are taking things to the next level.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell announce their engagement

Tish Cyrus shared an Instagram carousel with two photos to celebrate her engagement with actor Dominic Purcell.

The pictures showed Tish’s new sparkly ring as she posed with her soon-to-be husband.

The couple was all smiles as they basked in the moment of the engagement in beautiful Malibu.

In her caption, Tish expressed excitement over the exciting news.

The news of their impending nuptials has captured the attention of fans and media alike, signaling the start of a new chapter in Tish’s life.

Tish’s social media post garnered 84,000 likes and countless comments from friends, fans, and family members.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s whirlwind romance

Whispers of a Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell romance began in July 2022.

However, it wasn’t until November 2022 that the two went public with their love.

A source told Us Weekly in February that Tish had found her soulmate.

The well-placed source revealed, “Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic. She truly feels like she found her soulmate.”

The source continued, explaining that Tish wanted to keep things quiet until she knew the relationship was serious.

The source added, “Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One.”

Finally, the source explained that Tish and Dominic fell madly in love, concluding, “However, that didn’t take long, and they’ve been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other.”

The couple’s love story serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to find happiness and companionship.

Congratulations to the engaged couple!