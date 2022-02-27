Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev luxury lifestyle with model girlfriend revealed as he cashes in on fame

Simon Leviev has been making a fortune from Netflix fame as his alleged victims continue to pay off their debt. Pic credit: Backgrid

Simon Leviev’s luxurious lifestyle with his model girlfriend has been revealed as he cashes in on Netflix fame.

The 31-year-old was accused of scamming six figures from three women in the popular documentary, The Tinder Swindler.

After facing a widespread dating app ban due to his infamy and scamming allegations, he has been raking in cash from Cameo.

In a recent interview, Leviev vehemently denied the allegations against him on the Netflix doc.

“I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake,” Simon said in an Insider Edition interview.

In 2015, Leviev, real name Shimon Hayut, was arrested in Finland and convicted of defrauding several women and serving two years in prison.

Simon Leviev’s luxury lifestyle in Israel exposed

Following the release of The Tinder Swindler, it was revealed the convicted fraudster was free and seemingly maintaining a luxurious life on Instagram.

However, observers were not sure whether he was faking it or how he could afford such an opulent lifestyle.

A Daily Mail report found that he lives in a luxury 14-story tower block in Israel.

He was recently photographed leaving a restaurant in Tel Aviv. The convicted fraudster wore a high-fashion ensemble, a striped jacket with a grey fur collar, blue trousers, a white T-shirt, and leather trainers.

In the interview with Insider Edition, Leviev claims his wealth comes from an early investment into bitcoin.

He is also earning legitimate money from his Netflix fame through Cameo. The platform allows customers to buy personalized messages, such as birthday greetings.

As previously reported, he earned about $30,000 in just a few days after joining the platform.

An example of how the alleged Tinder Swindler cashes in, a record label purchased a video to welcome popular Dutch DJ Afrojack to their team.

He announced his new venture with a video on the site on Instagram:

“Hi everybody, I’m so excited to be here on Cameo. I’m Simon Leviev. If you want any blessing, any birthday – whatever – shoutout, I’m so excited to be here. Wishing you a great and magnificent day, everybody. Take care.”

Tinder Swindler charges $20,000 for club appearances

Leviev has found multiple avenues to cash in on his Netflix fame. TMZ reports that he has offers of $20,000 for nightclub appearances.

In addition, he is demanding amenities such as a private jet, 5-star hotel suite, and security for his appearances. He sells t-shirts with punchlines from the documentary and NFTs on his Instagram page.