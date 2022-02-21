The Tinder Swindler’s Simon Leviev is making his own money now — through Cameo

Simon Leviev, known as the Tinder Swindler, is capitalizing on his newfound infamy. Pic credit: @SimonLeviev/Instagram

The Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler, put the spotlight on Simon Leviev and his alleged crimes. He is reportedly raking in thousands of dollars from personalized content website Cameo.

In the documentary, three women — Ayleen, Pernilla, and Cecilie, accuse him of defrauding them out of six figures.

Leviev is alleged to have scammed up to $10 million, supposedly using funds from one victim to seduce the next.

In a new interview, he has denied the allegations with his “model” girlfriend by his side as he appears to maintain his lavish lifestyle.

Simon Leviev has reportedly earned $30,000 in just three days on Cameo

The so-called Tinder Swindler appears to have found a legitimate income stream through Cameo.

He charges $200 for a personal video and $2,000 per business video.

Fans also have an opportunity to join his Fan Club on Cameo, which gives users the chance to engage with him on a message board.

Request for videos reportedly range from birthday shoutouts, happy anniversary videos, and reenactments and quotes from the Netflix doc.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, was arrested in Finland and was convicted of defrauding several women, and served two years.

As shown in the Tinder Swindler documentary, in December of 2019, Simon was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel after fleeing the country to avoid fraud-related charges in 2011. Hayut served five of the 15-month sentence before being released in 2020.

Cameo defends platforming Simon Leviev

Cameo has defended its decision to allow the convicted fraudster on its platform, arguing that it is up to the customers whether they interact or pay for his services in a statement to Insider.

“Part of what makes Cameo special is the diversity and variety of personalities on our platform; and as a ubiquitous marketplace, our customers are in control of the connections they choose to make,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We do not endorse the beliefs or opinions of the talent or fans who use our platform, and our Community Guidelines apply universally to all of our users.”

Many have hit out at the company on social media, criticizing their decision.

“Hey @BookCameo Did you know Simon Leviev (the scammer from The Tinder Swindler) has an account? I’m not excited to see this scammer leveraging the documentary that exposed him into another way for him to make money ….” The person wrote alongside screengrabs from Simon’s Cameo account.

Hey @BookCameo Did you know Simon Leviev (the scammer from The Tinder Swindler) has an account? I’m not excited to see this scammer leveraging the documentary that exposed him into another way for him to make money … pic.twitter.com/vrcTEygJ89 — The Antibot (@theantibot) February 16, 2022

An NBC Universal senior executive Mike Sington, also blasted the company for letting the fraudster earn on their platform.

“‘The Tinder Swindler’, Simon Leviev, is now on Cameo charging $200 for personalized video messages. It’s outrageous @BookCameo allows convicted criminals on their platform to profit off their crimes,” he wrote in a tweet.

‘The Tinder Swindler’, Simon Leviev, is now on Cameo charging $200 for personalized video messages. It’s outrageous @BookCameo allows convicted criminals on their platform to profit off their crimes. pic.twitter.com/KexTjezyHc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 18, 2022

The three women he is accused of scamming in the documentary are still paying back the money they owe to banks.