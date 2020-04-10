Timothy Brown death: M*A*S*H actor dies at 82 from dementia complications

Timothy Brown, a former Philadelphia Eagles running back who was also known for his role in the 1970 movie M*A*S*H, has died at 82, his former NFL team announced on Tuesday.

Brown died on Saturday, April 4 due to complications related to dementia, according to his son Sean Brown.

Tributes on Twitter

People have been paying tribute on Twitter following news of Timothy Brown’s death. Among those who tweeted tributes were Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and model Traci Bingham.

Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie also paid tribute in a statement:

“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer.”

The news of Brown’s death comes after M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara died in February — at 72 years old — after battling cancer.

Rest in peace, Timmy Brown—native Hoosier, elusive halfback/return man and three-time Pro Bowl player. Brown ended his NFL career with the '68 NFL champion Baltimore Colts before moving on to Hollywood. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 7, 2020

Timothy Brown dies of complications from dementia aged 82 https://t.co/hvRUe4t9A5 via @DailyMailCeleb — TRACI BINGHAM (@TRACIBINGHAM) April 10, 2020

Another member of the M*A*S*H family has left us. RIP Timothy Brown. #ClassicMASH pic.twitter.com/kJH54GsDw4 — Classic MASH (@ClassicMASH) April 7, 2020

Timothy Brown bio

Brown, an Indiana native, was born in May 1937. He lived in an orphanage and in foster care as a child.

He attended Ball State University in Indiana where he played football. He originally wanted to become a teacher but he became an NFL player after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1959.

He later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Colts during an NFL career that spanned about a decade.

Brown was part of the Eagles team that defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFL title game in 1960.

He achieved the distinction of being the first NFL player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single game, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Later in his career, he suffered a concussion and lost nine teeth after a collision with Lee Roy Jordan of the Dallas Cowboys’.

His final NFL game was Super Bowl III (1969), in which his team, the Baltimore Colts (now Indianapolis Colts), lost to the New York Jets, 17-6.

I loved watching number 22, Timmy Brown. RIP PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TIMOTHY BROWN Highlights https://t.co/QLKFu2jKN4 via @YouTube — Dave Sims (@TheDaveSimsShow) April 7, 2020

He made his TV debut in an episode of Wild Wild West in 1967, while he was still an NFL player.

Brown made his film debut as Corporal Judson in M*A*S*H (1970). He also played Captain Oliver Harmon “Spearchucker” Jones during the first season of the M*A*S*H TV series which aired from 1972 to 1983.

Other film credits include Nashville (1975). He also appeared in several Blaxploitation films from the 1970s, including Black Gunn, Sweet Sugar, and Dynamite Brothers. He appeared on TV shows, such as Adam-12 (1970), The Rookies (1975), and S.W.A.T (1975).

Brown worked as a Los Angles correctional officer after he retired from acting and was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame in 1990.

He was living in Palm Springs, California with his son Sean Brown at the time of his death.

Brown is survived by his son and grandchildren.