Philadelphia Eagles playoff scenarios: Path to NFL playoffs defined

The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff scenarios became pretty specific with a huge win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

With their 23-17 overtime victory, the Eagles improved to 6-7 on the season. It isn’t a remarkable record, but it ties them with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.

Now comes the difficult part. Philadelphia needs to play one game better than Dallas over the final three games of the regular season. A tie in the final regular-season standings won’t get it done, as Philly loses the tiebreaker.

Philadelphia Eagles playoff scenarios

The Eagles play the Washington Redskins, Cowboys, and Giants to finish out the campaign. The team has a shot to improve to 9-7 by the time the NFC playoffs arrive, which could alleviate some of the embarrassment of a sub-.500 record.

Thanks to the Philadelphia faithful for showing out last night and braving the elements with us!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ncD814ju79 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 10, 2019

The Eagles don’t necessarily have to finish at 9-7 because as long as the Cowboys finish 7-9, the Eagles could go 8-8 and still win the NFC East. That’s a bit less glamorous than simply winning their remaining games.

The biggest game left on the schedule is the Week 16 matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys. That game could very well decide who wins the NFC East title.

No Wild Card in NFL playoff standings

The Eagles are officially out of the race for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings already beat them and the Seattle Seahawks are already at 10 wins. It rules out any hope the Eagles had of sneaking in that way.

Eagles fans want to win the NFC East anyway. There was a lot of bragging from Cowboys fans during the past offseason and it has continued deep into this season. The Cowboys also control their own destiny when it comes to returning to the postseason.

For the Eagles, it all comes down to taking care of business in the games that remain on the schedule. The next one comes on Sunday, December 15 against the Washington Redskins.