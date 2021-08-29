Tim McGraw admits that he’s ‘a huge fan’ of Taylor Swift

Tim McGraw recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift. Pic credit: @timmcgraw/TikTok

Country singer Tim McGraw surprised Taylor Swift fans after he reflected on the singer’s song named after him. On August 27, the singer took to TikTok and shared kind words about Swift to celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of her hit single Tim McGraw.

In his short video, McGraw shares, “I’m still honored by that song. I think that Taylor’s one of those rare artists that come along.”

He continued to say, “I’m a huge fan of her. She’s been so beautiful and wonderful to our family. We think the world of her.” The clip featured in the TikTok video is reportedly derived from a longer interview by Apple Music.

The song Tim McGraw was released on June 19, 2006, by Big Machine Records. The track debuted as a single for Swift’s self-titled album. Swift has continued to play it at her concerts, notably featuring the song during her Reputation tour in 2018.

Swifties react to McGraw’s video

Fans on Twitter were quick to react to McGraw’s fun TikTok video. Many of them were celebrating Swift’s hit single, along with the 54-year-old singer.

One fan tweeted, “We want tim mcgraw ft. tim mcgraw (taylor’s version),” referencing the Blank Space singer’s latest endeavor to rerecord all of her past albums.

Can't believe it's been 15 years since taylor swift's song ''Tim McGraw''



(Tim McGraw via Tiktok)pic.twitter.com/FE5oV3mgMK — SWIFTs TikTok 🧣 (@SwiftsTiktok) August 28, 2021

The two performers have previously collaborated on the song Highway Don’t Care. McGraw released the song in 2013 featuring Swift and Keith Urban. They also appeared on stage together during Swift’s aforementioned Reputation tour.

Remembering this, one fan reminisced on the unforgettable performance. Swift surprised the audience by performing the song with a cameo from McGraw and his wife, singer Faith Hill. They wrote, “3 years ago today, taylor swift brought tim mcgraw and faith hill to perform ‘tim mcgraw’ with her during the rep tour in nashville.”

3 years ago today, taylor swift brought tim mcgraw and faith hill to perform “tim mcgraw” with her during the rep tour in nashville.



august 25, 2018 pic.twitter.com/7YPw4gwCv9 — Taylor Throwbacks🧣 (@ThrowbackTaylor) August 26, 2021

McGraw is set to star in Yellowstone prequel

The country legend has been making headlines lately, especially in regards to joining the cast of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883. Earlier this month, he announced that he will be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated series along with Hill and actor Sam Elliot.

McGraw posted his casting announcement on his Instagram account, sharing that 1883 will be a “fantastic family saga.” He wrote, “So excited I can finally share this….I’m joining the Dutton family in the @Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to @paramountplus!”

The country singer added, “And my incredible wife @faithhill will be playing Margaret Dutton!!”

His most recent Instagram post features a few keepsakes from his time rehearsing for the Yellowstone spin-off, including a leather notebook with “J. Dutton” carved on the cover and a pair of worn-down, dirty jeans. While McGraw appears to be very busy, it looks like he couldn’t shake that Taylor Swift song out of his head (just like the rest of us).

