Tiffany Haddish says she ‘lost everything’ following molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs after a molestation lawsuit — which has since been dismissed — was filed against her.

The 42-year-old comedian was named in the lawsuit alongside Aries Spears, in which they were accused of grooming and molestation.

The lawsuit was filed by a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe for herself and her younger brother, who is still a minor.

Jane claimed in the suit that she was 14 years old when Tiffany Haddish allegedly convinced her to film a sexually suggestive video and taught her how to mimic a sexually explicit act.

A clip purported to be from the comedy skit in question circulated online, leading to the Girls Trip star facing major backlash on social media.

Haddish, through her lawyer, said the lawsuit was an extortion attempt. In a social media statement, she added that the video was “intended to be comedic” but “wasn’t funny at all,” adding that she “deeply regrets having agreed to act in it.”

Tiffany Haddish says she can’t get a job after the lawsuit was dismissed

TMZ caught up with Tiffany Haddish after it was reported that the lawsuit was dismissed.

The comedian said that she lost all her jobs following the fallout from the highly publicized legal case.

Haddish said her main concern was the woman who filed the suit and her younger sibling.

The actress also revealed that she has not spoken to Aries Spears and does not have a relationship with the comedian.

The plaintiff requested that a judge dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that the lawsuit cannot be filed again, according to court documents also obtained by TMZ.

Jane Doe also issued a statement sending best wishes to Haddish.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Aries Spears responds the lawsuit getting dismissed

Spears shared the news of the lawsuit being dismissed in a post on his social media pages.

“I HOPE YALL KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY 😏,” he wrote in the caption.

His comment was an apparent reference to the backlash he and Haddish received over the case.