Tiffany Haddish is a bronze goddess as she thanks her team

Tiffany Haddish all glammed up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Tiffany Haddish was glowing, literally. The comedian/actress posted a heartfelt thank you to her team alongside a photo of herself drenched in copper, bronze, and melanin.

Haddish was a bronzed goddess as she attended the premiere of the newly released film that she starred in called Easter Sunday. She felt good and expressed how it’s essential to feel good.

Tiffany even tagged the team who put together her OOTD (outfit of the day). In the series of seven photos, she wore a high-slit, spaghetti-strapped, silk gown from Jonathan Simkhai’s clothing brand.

Haddish paired the gown with a shiny gold bag from the Marzook collection. Her heels were glowing just as much, as she wore a strappy, bronze stiletto from Stuart Weitzman.

For her makeup, she went for a naturally glowing effect. Her eyeshadow was a highlight of gold while her lips were a glossy copper color.

Her team showed Tiffany in all her glory. She smiled and blushed in the thread of photos, showing how good she felt.

Tiffany Haddish is a bronze goddess

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish’s relationship

Tiffany attended the premiere of the newly-released Easter Sunday, which stars her longtime friend, Jo Koy. Tiffany and Jo go way back — twenty years to be exact.

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish’s relationship is not like most within celebrity circles. Tiffany is open about her past and acknowledges it whenever she gets the chance.

The comedian opened up at the premiere about how she babysat for Jo at the comedy clubs when he was a newly single dad. She mentioned how they said they’d help each other out and that he feels like family to her.

In the film, Tiffany plays his childhood friend who became a cop in his hometown. In a way that only Tiffany can, she jokes about being intimate with Joseph (Jo Koy’s character) to his son in a trailer scene saying, “I could’ve been yo momma.”

The film is about a Filipino family coming together to celebrate Easter. With any family comes drama, laughter, and tears.

The star of the family, Joseph tends to be the glue that holds the family together. As they work to stay tight-knit, Joseph reflects on what his family means to him.

At the premiere, Jo reflects on his real son being there to support him and how he and Chelsea Handler are in the next chapter, and how they’ve become good friends. The heartfelt movie can be seen now in theatres.