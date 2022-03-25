Tiffany Haddish glows in tiger-striped bodycon dress as she writes about what she needs from her next partner

Tiffany Haddish shared a hot photo of herself while discussing what she’s looking for in a partner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tiffany Haddish has made her reputation as a comedian, actress, and even an author, and the star knows her worth.

Tiffany opened up about her worth and needs in a recent Instagram post, sharing that her “long-term partners Need to be incredibly nurturing.”

She shared the open message along with photos of herself posing in the mirror while wearing a red, sheer, skintight, tiger-striped dress. Not only did she discuss her needs in the post, but she thanked designed LaQuan Smith for making the dress just for her.

The tiger-striped design looks to be made of a velvet fabric, while the remaining material is a sheer fabric that doesn’t hide anything. The bodysuit Tiffany’s wearing under the dress is completely visible.

Some may think it’s no coincidence that her dress shows all on this emotional post— Tiffany was showing fans her true self, inside and out.

Tiffany Haddish shows off her body and her heart in newest post

The first photo Tiffany shared shows her standing in front of the mirror with a stoic expression, almost as if she’s really evaluating herself and looking into her own eyes. She opened the post writing, “I am looking in the mirror and I know no one person can fulfill all my needs all the time.”

However, she knows that she needs a lot of support from her future partner(s), no matter what.

The next two photos show her trying different poses. She stood in front of the mirror with her hand on her hip and a sultry expression, and another with a smile on her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of her future relationships, she says, “what works best for me in a relationship is being with someone who makes me feel genuinely cared for. Feeling safe and Loved gives me the security to embrace my full potential. It’s the energy that resonates with me in the most supportive way.”

Does Tiffany Haddish have a new boyfriend?

While Tiffany described what she wanted in a partner, she knew that the post would leave people asking if she was seeing a new man.

She said, “The answer is No.”

She continued that she won’t give herself to “a stranger that doesn’t Love me better than me.”

Although she knows her worth, she did thank her team for the dress, saying the dress is “so beautiful I thought, I would just hook up with some random sexy dude it’s been a long time since I felt that sexy Thank you Glam team.”

Even though Tiffany Haddish isn’t seeing anyone at this time, the star knows what she’s looking for, and she knows her worth when it comes to her next partner.

She may be ready to look for love, but it’s up to her next partner to be ready for her.