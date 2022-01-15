Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI after allegedly falling asleep in her car

Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 92nd Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early on Friday morning on suspicion of a DUI.

The actress and comedian was accused of falling asleep at the wheel, and cops reportedly believe she had been smoking marijuana. She still seemed to be in good spirits after her arrest, though — smiling in her mugshot — and she was released a short time later.

Tiffany Haddish arrested on DUI charge in Georgia

According to TMZ, cops in Georgia responded to a call early on Friday morning about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel.

Peachtree City PD officers are said to have then identified the car, from a description they had been given, as it pulled into a neighborhood.

Cops stopped the vehicle, which Tiffany Haddish was said to be driving. She was arrested at 4 a.m. by officers on charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. They reportedly believe that she had been smoking marijuana.

After smiling for her mugshot, she remained in police custody for just a few hours. The outlet reports that Haddish posted $1,666 to bond out of jail around 6:30 a.m. local time.

Haddish or her reps hadn’t responded to inquiries about the arrest at the time of writing.

Haddish dealing with recent losses

Haddish’s DUI arrest comes after a recent string of losses in her life. That included her friend Bob Saget, who passed away last Sunday. Following his death, Haddish shared a poignant tribute on Instagram to the late actor and comedian.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“@bobsaget I am going to miss you so much. You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh. Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever,” Haddish wrote in an Instagram caption.

Her Instagram post included a photo of her seated near Saget on the show Friday Night Vibes. She also posted a video clip in which Saget shares his memory of meeting Haddish and words of wisdom he gave her regarding the late Richard Pryor.

She also recently lost another close friend, producer Carl Craig. Sources told TMZ that she also recently lost her grandmother and pet dog.

The 42-year-old was part of several films in 2021, including Bad Trip and The Card Counter. She’s got several more projects on the way in 2022, with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Haunted Mansion among them.