Ticketmaster offers apology after Taylor Swift tour sales nightmare

It’s safe to say that ticket sales for the upcoming and very highly anticipated Taylor Swift Eras tour has been a nightmare for her fans. So much so that Taylor took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to reveal that she is “pissed” about how it all went down.

And despite record ticket sales due to Taylor’s enormous fanbase clamoring to get their hands on some stadium seats so they can see her sing live, Ticketmaster is now apologizing for what went down.

Seemingly everyone can agree that this sale did not go smoothly, and even Taylor said the mayhem caused her fans “to feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

After speaking out and sticking up for her fans while also bragging about her record 2.4 million ticket sales (that’s tickets, not dollars), Taylor took aim at Ticketmaster, whom she said assured her that they could handle the demand that her first tour in five years might bring.

And despite only opening first-day ticket sales to verified Taylor Swift fans in an effort to shut down scalpers and resellers, Ticketmaster broke records for one-day ticket sales.

Those who were waiting to purchase tickets for the Eras tour reported incredibly long wait times, getting kicked out of line, and website crashes as so many Swifties flocked to the website that it actually couldn’t handle the demand.

Ticketmaster’s apology tweet after Taylor Swift took aim

On Friday, the ticket giant took to Twitter to offer up an apology for what went down after days of anger from Taylor Swift fans.

They wrote, “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.”

Ticketmaster’s apology came just one day after another tweet where they informed upset Swifties that the regular sale was canceled due to high demand. It turns out that the ticketing giant didn’t have enough tickets left to hold the highly-anticipated event.

In that tweet, they wrote, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

Swifties storm Twitter as they blast Ticketmaster for lousy experience

The reality is that there were only a finite number of Taylor Swift Eras tickets to be sold and that her fans showed up in droves for the presale on November 15, purchasing far more tickets than Ticketmaster expected.

me trying to figure out how ticketmaster wasn’t prepared for the demand for Taylor Swift tickets when they sent out the codes themselves to control a certain amount of people entering the presale #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gx3fI2aNwj — Sarah (@sarahcorneyy) November 15, 2022

In fact, they had only offered up enough codes for 1.5 million Swifties for the presale, expecting that not all of them would show up — until they did!

swifties to ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/BOG9HN3gWx — Vigilante Nic 💫 (@blesstherain13) November 19, 2022

Now, Ticketmaster has remained trending on Twitter, and definitely not in a good way, as even more Swifties take aim, as they had hoped to get their tickets in the regular sale, which is no longer happening.

swifties: at least we have the general sale it’ll be okay



ticketmaster: pic.twitter.com/RkBUCti7R9 — Allie 🏳️‍🌈 (@taybeautifulll) November 17, 2022

While a few million will undoubtedly enjoy seeing Taylor Swift on tour next year, there seem to be just as many Swifties who are still holding out hope for tickets to one of the most in-demand tours in years, and they’re not going to let Ticketmaster forget.