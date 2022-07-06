Three Michael Jackson songs pulled from streaming service over claims it’s not his voice

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_bukley

Three of Michael Jackson’s songs that were released after his death have been removed from streaming services after claims that his real vocals weren’t used.

The singer, songwriter, and dancer died in 2009 of a cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

Three of Michael Jackson’s songs have been removed from streaming services

Following his death, the album Michael, which had new songs such as Monster, Keep Your Head Up and Breaking News, was released in 2010.

However, after its release, many fans and Jackson family members have questioned whether Michael’s real vocals were used.

In 2014, fan Vera Serova even filed a lawsuit against Sony Music, the Jackson Estate, and producers, claiming that they were deceiving fans with the new music. However, she lost the case in 2018.

TMZ reports that last week the three songs were removed from Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify.

Despite many believing that the removal of the songs meant that Michael Jackson’s vocals weren’t used, a representative for the Michael Jackson website told TMZ, “[The songs] are no longer being made available by Sony Music for purchase or streaming but I should point out that the removal of these three songs has nothing to do with their authenticity.”

“The Estate and Sony Music believe the continuing conversation about the tracks is distracting the fan community and casual Michael Jackson listeners from focusing their attention where it should be — on Michael’s legendary and deep music catalog.”

Sony Music and the Jackson estate’s statement

Sony Music and the Jackson estate also released a statement about the removal of the songs.

“The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music decided to remove the tracks Breaking News, Monster and Keep Your Head Up, from the 2010 album Michael as the simplest and best way to move beyond the conversation associated with these tracks once and for all,” the statement read.

“The focus remains where it belongs – on the exciting new and existing projects celebrating Michael Jackson’s legacy, among them the Tony-winning Broadway musical MJ, the immensely popular Michael Jackson- ONE show in Las Vegas, an upcoming biopic, and the campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary in November of Thriller, the biggest selling album in history.”

Michael Jackson’s career and legacy

Michael began performing at the age of five with his older brothers in the Jackson 5.

The group sold over 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

After going solo in 1971, the legend went on to earn 24 American Music Awards, 13 Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards.

Described as the ‘King of Pop’, many people regard Michael as the greatest entertainer of all time.

Michael was also the father of sons Prince, 25, Blanket, 20, and daughter Paris, 24.