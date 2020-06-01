Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates have ended their open marriage and filed for divorce

Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch has split from his wife Mollie Gates after she filed for divorce last week.

Middleditch had previously admitted that the pair had had marital troubles, but after experimenting with an open marriage, their relationship had seemed to be back on track.

However, according to People, Gates has now filed for divorce from 38-year-old Middleditch, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair allegedly split on May 22, with the documentation being submitted on May 28.

The pair were married in August 2015, but last year Middleditch admitted to Playboy Magazine that the couple had been having problems until they decided to move to an open marriage. He claimed he told his wife that they had “to get nontraditional here” to save their relationship.

Middleditch previously said swinging had saved his marriage

The actor says his wife agreed with him at the time, and instead of saying,” ‘F**k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage,”

Middleditch added at the time, “we have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows. By the way, it’s now called being ‘part of the lifestyle.’ The term swinging is old.”

The couple allegedly had strict rules to police their open marriage, which involved open lines of communication to ensure each of them were comfortable with whatever swinging situation they found themselves in.

In September of last year, there was talk that the pair were looking into writing a comedy about their swinging relationship. Gates had allegedly agreed to help with the script but was refusing to join her husband as a face on the show.

However, it appears to have been a temporary fix, with the pair now calling an end to their marriage.

Middleditch later regretted speaking openly about his sex life

Middleditch later spoke of how he regretted talking so openly to Playboy about the couple’s sex lives and revealing such intimate details.

The Canadian actor told the Daily Beast’s The Last Laugh podcast in April that he shouldn’t have spoken about his marriage in such open terms. He said, “To be honest, it’s a thing I wish I could take back. It was poor execution. But I’ve learned to keep things a little more close to the chest. It was a painful [learning experience], to be honest.”