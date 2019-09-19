Mollie Gates Middleditch: Is she on Instagram or Facebook?

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and his wife, Mollie Gates Middleditch are writing a comedy about their lives as swingers. It is interesting that Mollie would want such private details of her personal revealed, considering her desire to live a life outside of the spotlight.

Thomas may play a cool nerd on television but in real life his far from a square. The actor recently revealed to Playboy that swinging saved his marriage to Mollie. They have had an open marriage since they wed in 2015.

Thomas Middleditch talks sex, swinging in unfiltered 'Playboy' interview https://t.co/0Y5UjRRneu pic.twitter.com/iswdPrkb9T — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2019

“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get non-traditional here. To her credit, instead of saying, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out,” he shared with the magazine.

The couple keeps the lines of communication open to ensure both are comfortable in all swinging situations. Mollie and Thomas also have stringent rules in their non-traditional marriage.

Their relationship inspired Thomas to convince Mollie they should share their story. Although his wife has agreed to help him write the comedy, Mollie does not want to join her husband as the face of the show.

“I would be honored to be the face of something. I don’t give a f&%k, but my wife is more private, so I have to juggle that” he explained.

Thomas’s answer has his fans curious about his wife, Mollie. Who is the costume designer, living a swinger’s life with her famous husband?

There is very little information made public about Mollie, other than her husband and profession. She is very successful as a costume designer. Her credits include Silicon Valley, Django: Unchained, “The Twilight Saga, and The Dallas Buyer’s Club.

According to Heavy.com, she earned a degree in Apparel Design at Louisiana State University. Mollie hales from Opelousas, Louisiana.

When Thomas said his wife, Mollie, is a private person, he was not kidding. She even has a limited presence on social media.

Mollie has a Facebook page but does not post every often. There are a few photos of her with her man, but mostly it is her looking for recommendations or talking politics.

The costume designer does not have an active Instagram account. Although there is an account for missmolliegates, it has never been used.