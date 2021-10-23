‘This can’t be real’ — Kanye West gets roasted for new Yeezy boots

Fans are already calling Kanye’s yet-to-be-released Adidas Yeezy winter boots a flop. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Billionaire Kanye West has successfully collaborated with Adidas for the past six years, creating a lineup of creative sneakers and boots.

Kanye and Adidas have recently released an impressive shoewear line, including Desert Boots, the Yeezy 950, and a plethora of foam runners and Yeezy boost.

However, the latest offering from Adidas Yeezy set to debut next month has not been well-received.

Last year, the Yeezy boot debuted at the Yeezy Season 8 during the Paris Fashion Week FW20 but did not have a name.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the experimental boots are YZY NSLTD BT KHAKI, which stands for Yeezy Insulated Boot in khaki. It is set to go on sale in November in time for winter and retail at $250.

The Stronger rapper has had an eventful year since his wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

The controversial rapper legally changed his name to Ye and has been spotted around the world with strange masks to disguise his identity.

Fans roast Kanye West for new Yeezy boots

The reaction to the experimental boots was almost all negative.

A fan thought the shoes were his worst yet, writing: “I didn’t think Kanye could make anything worse 😂”

“Bro what,” an observer writes in disbelief with another adding, “this can’t be real.”.

A Kanye fan referenced one of his songs in reaction to the khaki shoewear, writing: Nah Nah Nah.

However, some observers were not too quick to write off the soon-to-be-released boots, adding that they must see the shoes modeled first.

“I gotta see this on somebody cause right now it’s not giving what it needs to give.”

Pic credit:@YeezyMafia/Instagram

Kanye’s well-received sneakers include The Nike Air Yeezy 2: Red October, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2: Zebra, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750.

Some of Ye’s shoe line offerings were not well-received in the beginning but grew on fans. Perhaps this will be the case with these winter boots.

Yeezy is making Kanye rich

While some of Kanye’s fashion releases get mixed reviews, the rapper and entrepreneurs sales are impressive.

According to Billboard, Kanye’s Yeezy brand grew 31 percent to about $1.7 billion in annual revenue last year, which earned Ye royalties of $191 million.

Kanye is one of the wealthiest men in America, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $1.8 billion.

According to a Yahoo article, Ye’s projected net worth may rise up to $7 billion, based on revenue his Adidas and Gap deal may produce.