The Vampire Diaries star Zach Roerig was arrested on a DUI charge over Memorial Day Weekend

The Vampire Diaries star Zach Roerig was arrested for driving under the influence over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Officers allegedly told TMZ that the 35-year-old actor was pulled over by cops in his home town of Montpelier, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The actor first caught the attention of the police when they noticed his truck was missing its front license plate.

Officers noticed a stench of alcohol and that Roerig’s speech was slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot.

Zach Roerig found sobriety tests “very hard”

The police ordered Roerig to perform some field sobriety tests; however, it sounds like he may have struggled to pass the tests as he reportedly told an officer, “this is very hard, I can’t do this when I’m f**king…” before his voice trailed off.

That set off alarm bells with the officer who asked the actor what he meant. Roerig allegedly responded with, “When I can’t have a beer.”

At this point, Roerig was arrested for misdemeanor DUI and taken down the station. He was reportedly placed in a holding cell where he urinated on the floor.

The actor supposedly sobered up before he was released and allowed to go home. He is due in court for an arraignment on June 4.

Zach Roerig played Matt Donovan in The Vampire Diaries

Roerig starred as Matt Donovan, who was one of the main characters in the Vampire Diaries, a role he stuck with for all eight seasons of the supernatural-themed teen drama. Matt Donovan was the younger brother of Vicki Donovan, who turned into a vampire, as played by Kayla Ewell.

The Vampire Diaries was hugely popular, and fans were left disappointed when the show came to an end. There have been hopes that it would be renewed for a ninth season, but this doesn’t look to be happening anytime soon.

Earlier this year, Miami rapper Trick Daddy was arrested for driving under the influence and for cocaine possession. According to the police report, when officers found Trick Daddy, he was asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Much like Roerig, Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was said to have bloodshot eyes and was slurring words while officers performed a field sobriety test. He told officers that he was headed home from dropping someone off after leaving the club.