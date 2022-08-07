The real reason Mike Tyson is furious at Hulu and called them out

Mike Tyson at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

“Iron” Mike Tyson doesn’t react well when provoked and the former boxer has a new opponent in Hulu over their upcoming docuseries about his life.

Tyson went into a profanity-laced attack on social media, making some stunning accusations against the streaming service.

When this series was initially announced back in early 2021, Tyson reacted with a public statement condemning the eight-episode series.

Tyson claimed that the mini-series is “unauthorized” and said that they went ahead with his life story “without compensation,” adding that “although unfortunate, isn’t surprising.”

“This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.”

In the now-deleted post, according to Deadline, the former Heavyweight champion continued by accusing the streaming platform of “corporate greed” and called the doc a “tone-deaf cultural misappropriation.”

18 months later, with the series set to air in less than two weeks, Tyson has spoken out again.

Mike Tyson threatens Hulu over documentary: ‘Heads will roll’

Mike Tyson launched several social media posts aimed at Hulu, comparing the streaming platform to slave owners.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022,” read Tyson’s statement on Instagram. “They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

Iron Mike then went on to praise UFC president Dana White claiming that he refused a lucrative offer from Hulu to promote the series.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother [Dana White] millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life,” Tyson wrote, alongside a photo of the pair, continuing:

“He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

In a series of tweets Tyson threatened the streaming service:

“Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.”

He then followed up by addressing the streamer: “Hey Hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #SlaveryIsOver #F***Hulu.”

“Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #HeadsWillRoll.”

The Shade Room compiled the angry tweets and Instagram posts from Tyson below.

Mike series showrunner responds to the boxer’s claims

On Thursday during the Hulu’s Television Critics Tour panel, the Mike showrunner, Karen Gist, addressed Tyson’s objections, according to Deadline.

Gist said they “wanted to tell an unbiased story” but seemingly didn’t directly respond to Mike Tyson’s claims of not being paid.

Trevante Rhodes stars as Mike Tyson in the series set to air on August 25 on Hulu.