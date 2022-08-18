The real reason Jonah Hill won’t promote new movies anymore

Jonah Hill at the world premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up held at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/ImagePressAgency

Jonah Hill is done promoting his movies, and he explains why in a candid letter.

The actor is known for his comedy roles in hit movies such as Superbad, Knocked Up, and 21 Jump Street.

He also flexed his acting chops in movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street, where he picked up an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Money Ball.

Jonah Hill has been working more behind the camera with screenwriting credits on 21 Jump Street and producing movies under his Strong Baby company.

He has also been open about his anxiety issues after his weight loss transformation. Last year, he asked fans to stop body-shaming him and blasted the media for leaking photos of himself topless.

However, in a new statement, the actor details his mental health and taking a break from the spotlight.

Jonah Hill explains why he won’t promote his new movie

In a letter seen by Today, the 21 Jump Street actor explained that he wouldn’t be promoting any of his feature projects as a step to protect his mental health.

Hill has completed directing and starring in his upcoming documentary Stutz. However, he explained why he wouldn’t be promoting the project or any movies he is set to star in, “…you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film,” he wrote in a letter addressing his experience with anxiety attacks.

The 38-year-old actor acknowledged his financial freedom gives him the privilege to take a mental health break.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety,” he wrote.

Jonah Hill’s new movie is about his mental health and therapy

In the same letter, Hill revealed that his new movie Stutz is about what he has learned from being in therapy and suffering from anxiety.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” he wrote, continuing:

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

The actor and director added that he hoped the film would help those struggling with mental health.

The good news is Jonah Hill is not retiring from the Hollywood industry. Stutz is the second movie he has directed and will feature candid conversations about anxiety and mental health.