The real reason Brad Pitt wore a skirt on the Bullet Train red carpet

Brad Pitt at 77th Golden Globes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Last month, famed actor Brad Pitt drew attention at the premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Germany.

Bullet Train, which officially premieres in U.S. theaters this Friday, is an intense action-comedy film that casts Pitt as a hitman. Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, and Joey King are also featured in the movie.

Wearing a knee-length dark brown skirt, the Fight Club actor made headlines after being photographed while confidently posing in the outfit, complete with an oversized purple button-down shirt and a matching brown jacket.

Recently talking to Variety about the shocking fashion moment, the 58-year-old said about his choice to wear a skirt to the film premiere, “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”

On the stunts performed in the film, Pitt revealed, “I love a stuntman.” Continuing on the action-comedy aspect of Bullet Train, the Ocean’s Eleven star also told Variety, “This one was action-comedy, something I’ve never done before. David and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We’d been talking about him for decades.”

“He’s kind of our Buster Keaton. He’s so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me.”

Brad Pitt has been the talk of the Bullet Train red carpet after wearing a skirt. Pic credit: Backgrid

Brad Pitt struggles with facial blindness

Earlier this summer, Pitt opened up about his struggles with facial blindness, also known medically as prosopagnosia, though the actor has not been officially diagnosed.

According to GQ, he has issues remembering and recognizing new faces, fearing that the problem makes him look egocentric.

Undoubtedly, the issue can make things difficult in the entertainment industry, where he regularly meets new actors, producers, reporters, and filming staff.

Is Brad Pitt headed toward retirement?

Though Pitt has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry since the ‘90s, he might be looking toward life after performing.

As Monster and Critics reported in June, he opened up about being “on his last leg” when it comes to his career.

Pitt told GQ about his place in the industry, “I consider myself on my last leg… this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Though there’s no word on if he’ll be hanging up his hat anytime soon, the Troy actor is set to star in Babylon, a star-studded period film taking place in Hollywood during the 1920s.

Acting alongside Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, and more, the film is slated to hit theaters this Christmas season.