The demise of Griselda Blanco’s three husbands and the circumstances surrounding their deaths

A new Netflix miniseries titled Griselda delves into the life of the infamous drug lord, renowned by the moniker “The Black Widow.”

Sofia Vergara takes on the lead role in the six-part miniseries, bringing to life the story of Griselda Blanco, who, with her cocaine empire, earned the infamous title of the Cocaine Godmother.

Griselda Blanco’s marital history is as notorious as her criminal exploits.

She went through three marriages, each concluding with brutality or tragedy.

Her initial husband was Carlos Trujillo, with whom she had three sons, and the marriage endured from 1960 to 1969.

The second union, with cocaine dealer Alberto Bravo, came to an end in 1975 when Griselda reportedly killed him. Her third spouse was Darío Sepúlveda, to whom she was wedded in 1978, and he met the same fate as the first two.

Griselda had three children with her first husband Carlos Trujillo

Griselda’s involvement in a life of crime commenced at a young age. At just 11 years old, reports suggest that she kidnapped a young boy, and when his affluent parents failed to pay the ransom, she allegedly took his life, according to Vice.

The following year, at the age of 12, she entered into prostitution and engaged in pickpocketing activities.

By the age of 13, Griselda was living with Carlos Trujillo, an alleged pimp and document forger, who later became her first husband.

They had three children together: Osvaldo, Dixon, and Uber Trujillo. However, their relationship turned sour, particularly over business matters. In a drastic turn of events, Blanco had him eliminated.

Griselda Blanco’s second marriage to Alberto Bravo ended in a shootout

In the early 1970s, Griselda Blanco initiated a relationship with Alberto Bravo, a drug trafficker, and eventually, they tied the knot. Through this marriage, she delved into the cocaine trade. Operating out of New York City, the couple established a network for importing the drug into the United States.

Leveraging Blanco’s ingenuity, such as having lingerie crafted with secret compartments for drug smuggling, their operation became expansive and immensely lucrative.

However, legal troubles loomed as drug charges surfaced, according to the New York Times, prompting Blanco to return to Colombia in 1975. That same year, suspicions arose regarding her husband allegedly embezzling funds.

In response, she fatally shot him and, in a dramatic turn of events, survived a gunshot wound to the stomach. Following this incident, Griselda Blanco assumed control of their entire cocaine operation.

Griselda put a hit on her third husband Dario Sepulveda and his alleged lovers

In 1978, Griselda Blanco married Dario Sepulveda, who had a criminal history. The couple welcomed a son they named Michael Corleone Blanco, drawing inspiration from The Godfather.

Relocating to the United States, specifically Miami, despite her worn appearance from drug use, Blanco managed to evade suspicion from U.S. officials. In Miami, her illicit operations reached unprecedented heights.

According to Vice, Blanco allegedly orchestrated the killing of eight strippers under the suspicion that they had been involved with her then-third husband, Sepulveda.

In 1983, Sepulveda departed for Colombia, taking their son, Michael Corleone, with him. Blanco, resentful of his departure, had Sepulveda assassinated while he sat in his car next to their son.