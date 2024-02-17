The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei offers up Ruth Bader Ginsburg apology at the White House

It seems like nothing will stop Bachelor Nation from loving Joey Graziadei.

Last week, The Bachelor star stuck his foot all the way in his mouth when he mistook Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It’s not really clear why he thought the convicted murderer was a late Supreme Court Judge, but the mistake was a whopper.

Joey was so embarrassed after the flub that he admitted he’d “never live it down.”

And that seems to be the case because the mix-up is still being brought up and will likely never really die.

Even after Joey apologized for the mistake, The Bachelor fans continue to have plenty to say, but they aren’t nearly as critical as you might think.

Joey Graziadei goes to the White House and offers an apology

On Thursday, The Bachelor’s official TikTok account shared a video of Joey Graziadei at the White House.

While enjoying his tour, Joey was shown a photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the tour guide, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, quipped, “I heard you’re really good with names.”

“I’m so sorry,” Joey said before adding, “It was a bad time.”

Clearly embarrassed, Joey responded, “I know that actually wasn’t her in the photo. Ruth came to my head.”

After Pierre told Joey that she didn’t believe him, Joey told her, “I know who she is and how much she’s done for equal rights and empowerment.”

Then, he offered up that smile that’s been melting hearts all season long on The Bachelor and offered the press secretary a rose.

Joey Graziadei and The Bachelor’s final 10 are heading to Canada

With Season 28 of The Bachelor heading into the second half, Joey and the remaining ten women are heading to Montreal, Canada.

In a sneak peek shared on Friday, Joey opened up about his fears as he continues working toward who he hopes will be his person.

Reflecting on his Bachelorette journey, Joey admitted that he’s been hopeful before, only to lose out on love and end up empty-handed.

He’s worried that might happen again as the scene cuts to a single rose on a silver platter. The music in the sneak peek was ominous, and we saw Joey walk up to the rose alone as he admitted that he’s afraid he’ll propose to the woman he wants to marry and that she won’t accept.

That seems doubtful, as all the remaining women are clearly falling in love, as is the rest of Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.