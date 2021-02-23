That Vegan Teacher got banned from TikTok

That Vegan Teacher has been accused of alienating and shaming some viewers on TikTok. Pic credit: @that_vegan_teacher_tiktok/Instagram

Fans of That Vegan Teacher on TikTok will be left disappointed if they try viewing her account, as it appears as though she’s now been banned from the video-sharing platform.

Kadie Karen Diekmeye, otherwise known as That Vegan Teacher, had become a popular and controversial figure in recent times. Her TikTok account had accumulated a whopping 1.7 million followers, which she used to promote a vegan lifestyle.

However, not everybody was happy with the teacher’s methods, which often included trying to shame those who eat meat products or buy meat by-products. And today, those folks will be quite pleased as Diekmeye’s account has now been replaced with a “couldn’t find this account message.”

TikTok explained the situation by stating that the account had violated the “community guidelines.” Unfortunately, they didn’t reveal any details as to what these “violations” involved.

They’ve also given no indication as to whether the Vegan will be allowed to resume teaching at some point or if she’s been permanently removed.

Petition to ban That Vegan Teacher has collected 1000s of signatures

Detractors of Diekmeye had already started a petition at change.org to have her removed from TikTok, and at the time of writing, it had reached over 20,000 signatures out of its target of 25,000.

The petition accused her of making “blatantly racist, bigoted, discriminatory statements against anyone who doesn’t view veganism her way and her way alone.”

It also accused That Vegan Teacher of promoting “dangerous videos” that show “violent depictions of animal slaughter in graphic detail.” The petitioner is concerned that children can access these videos as TikTok’s age requirement is only 13 years old.

The petitioner also said she’d targeted numerous minorities. They wrote, “Her targets have included minors under 18, the LGBTQ+ Community, Person’s with disabilities, people of the Black community, various religions and more. Multiple reports have been made against her content, yet her platform remains active.”

That Vegan Teacher can still be found on other social media platforms

Currently, That Vegan Teacher is still active on other social media accounts such as Instagram and YouTube; however, that is liable to change soon. In the meantime, she is entitled to make an appeal to TikTok, which may be successful, and see her reinstated.

