Tee Grizzley’s brother Marcellus Wallace aka Baby Grizzley arrested in Detroit

Baby Grizzley, aka Marcellus Wallace, has been arrested on a federal gun charge and could face up to 10 years in prison. Pic credit: Michigan Dept. of Corrections

Rapper Marcellus Wallace, aka Baby Grizzley, is back in jail after he was arrested in Detroit on a federal gun charge.

Baby Grizzley, sometimes misspelled as Baby Grizzly, is the younger brother of the more famous Tee Grizzley.

The charges stem from last December when Grizzley and another man, Nolan Dasgupta-Francis, were stopped by the cops in a traffic stop and were found to be in possession of two .45 caliber firearms.

The Detroit News reported that they were also found to be in possession of open alcohol containers and a quantity of marijuana.

But it’s the firearms that could land Grizzley back in prison for up to ten years.

The 23-year-old has been on the wrong side of the law before. He was released from prison just a few months ago after serving a five-year stretch for robbery.

When he was released, his brother, Tee Grizzley, met him in a Bentley with a bag full of money. Rapper DJ Akademiks posted a video of this reunion on his Instagram account.

Read More Tee Grizzley’s mom released from prison

Tee Grizzley says he’s crushed over Baby Grizzley’s arrest

Tee Grizzley and his brother appear to have a close relationship.

Shortly after the arrest, Tee posted to Instagram a screenshot of a media report of his brother’s arrest with a mugshot of Marcellus and the words: “Free Bro. This s*** just crushed me, but I’ma hold this s*** down like I been doing my boy I got us.”

Tee Grizzley has over 4 million followers on Instagram, and he received numerous messages of support.

Less than a week ago, the brothers released a new track called Gave That Back. The video has already had over a million views on YouTube.

Tee Grizzley and family have had previous run-ins with the law

Baby Grizzley isn’t the only family member to get on the wrong side of the law. Grizzley’s mother, Latoya Perry, has also served jail time for drug trafficking.

She was convicted of drug trafficking but was released at the end of last year. At the time, Tee Grizzley publicly celebrated the release of both his brother and his mom in the space of a couple of months.

Tee Grizzley, aka Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., has himself served jail time when he was sentenced in 2014 to 18 months to 15 years for robbery. He was released in 2016.

Tee Grizzley’s aunt and music manager Jobina Brown, was tragically killed in a shooting in 2019. Multiple shots were fired at the vehicle she is traveling in, and she was hit several times. She was 41.