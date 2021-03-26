Taylor Swift shares excitement over the release of her new song, You All Over Me, featuring Maren Morris

Taylor Swift released her new single, You All Over Me, featuring Maren Morris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Taylor Swift shared with her fans that her latest single You All Over Me (From The Vault) has been released and features fellow songstress, Maren Morris.

Less than two weeks after taking home Grammy gold for Album of the Year for Folklore, Swift exuberantly posted the news of her previously-unheard song from her re-recorded album Fearless.

Swift has been busy during the pandemic, surprising fans with two album releases in 2020 — Folklore and Evermore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has also been working hard in the studio to re-record her six albums to regain ownership over her work after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought out her label in 2019.

Bad blood

The Bad Blood singer previously slammed her former record label, Big Machine, for releasing an album of live performances without Swift’s consent.

She discussed this on a live Instagram story in 2020, telling fans that she did not sign off on the album.

“Hey guys — I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an “album” of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18.

“Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight. I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.”

Swift was quick to throw some shade at Scooter Braun following his purchase of her former label and told Robin Roberts of Good Morning America that she was ready to begin re-recording her songs.

“Yeah, and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020 — so, next year — I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again — I’m very excited about it… I think artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

A refreshing new beginning

You All Over Me gives Swift a refreshing start to her journey towards taking back control over her work and allows fans the chance to hear her sing with Morris.

The two have been compared, something Morris said she welcomes in an interview with Coveteur in 2017.

“I don’t think they’re comparing our sound, but I think they see in Taylor [that] she’s always been great at blending genres and still making her own sound out of it,” Morris said. “You can’t really place her in one category or the other — she’s sort of just an all-encompassing, really great musician and songwriter, so I’m always really flattered.

“It started with country for me, and I think I’ll always be a country artist, but I also don’t like that mentality of boxing a young artist in so early on. It doesn’t leave you much freedom to go anywhere else.”

Swift fans can expect her re-recorded version of Fearless to come out this April.