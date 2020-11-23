Tasia Alexis Hussey from Vine is now on TikTok and reveals past mugshot

Tasia Alexis Hussey, a former star on both Vine and Instagram, recently joined TikTok. She said in a TikTok video that she went to prison and revealed her mugshot.

Tasia was a Vine star and social media personality who gained fame on the short-form video-sharing app for her comedy videos. She had more than three million followers on the app.

After Vine shut down in 2016, Tasia expanded to YouTube and then Instagram.

She gained attention on Instagram with more than 450,000 followers but soon grew less active on the social media platform. She later revealed she was pregnant, but in early 2019, she disappeared entirely from Instagram, leaving fans wondering what happened to her.

Tasia Alexis Huxley was arrested in early 2019

According to Newton County Sherriff’s Office records, Tasia was arrested on February 19, 2019, charged with forgery and possession of methamphetamine.

That was not the first time she had a brush with the law. Newton County Jail records show that Georgia State Patrol officers arrested her in August 2018, charging her with a DUI.

Tasia Alexis joins TikTok

Tasia recently joined TikTok.

She posted multiple videos to her new TikTok account, and fans who followed her on Vine checked out her TikTok account.

“Finding out Tasia Alexis from Vine disappeared all those years ago because she went to prison,” one fan tweeted.

“So, I’m on TikTok and I come across Tasia Alexis’s page (she was from vine) and apparently she done went to prison and now has a baby,” another former fan tweeted.

so I’m on tiktok and I come across tasia alexis’s page (she was from vine) and apparently she done went to prison and now has a baby…. I feel super old right pic.twitter.com/jtSpebXKG3 — Ե (@_yogirlt) November 23, 2020

You may follow Tasia here on Tiktok. As of writing, her TikTok account has 115.5k followers and 1.2 million likes.

Her first video shows her holding her baby while singing a song. She posted several other videos showing her with her baby.

One video shows her lip-syncing to Plies’ rap tune, Really From Da Hood, from the 2010 mixtape YNPLM (You Need People Like Me).

She also uploaded a mugshot in one of her TikTok videos. She captioned the video:

“People still bring up the old me but it’s made me who I am today #JesusSavedMe #MakeAmericaSoberAgain #MyPastMadeMeWhoIAmToday #ThankYouJesus.”

The video features the song Therefore I Am by Billie Eilish.

She later posted a video in which she talked about going to prison. She revealed she spent eight months in prison.

“I was a minimum-security inmate,” she said in the video.

