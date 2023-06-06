Tallulah Willis opens up on struggling during mom Demi Moore’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Fashion designer Tallulah Willis got real about how she felt when her mom, Demi Moore, dated actor Ashton Kutcher.

Apparently, the transition and relationship weren’t very easy for Tallulah, who was only 8 at the time.

While on Stars on Mars, Ronda Rousey asked Tallulah what it was like growing up with “extremely famous parents” and Tallulah revealed that it didn’t impact her that much until Demi started seeing Ashton.

“It was, like, 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton,” she recalled, “It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself. That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

Fortunately, things are a bit different for Tallulah now, as she “found the other side” and only has “love” for herself and her family now.

Plus, Ashton still loves and respects Demi’s girls.

Ashton Kutcher shares love and respect for Demi Moore’s children

Although Demi and Ashton’s marriage ended in divorce, Ashton revealed that he still has a lot of love for the girls.

“I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls,” Kutcher revealed on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “I love them, and I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them.”

Although he wasn’t thrilled about what Demi wrote about him in her memoir, Inside Out, that doesn’t change how he feels about Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout.

“I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t [love them],” he told Esquire in January.

Demi Moore is ‘friendly’ with Ashton Kutcher, closer to ex-husband Bruce Willis

As far as Demi and Ashton go, they may not be close but they are at least “friendly” with each other, so that’s always a good thing when a relationship ends.

Demi’s relationship with her other ex-husband, Bruce Willis, is much closer.

Not only do they share their three daughters, but they still attend many family events together and it’s clear that the love for Bruce is still there as he and his current wife, Emma Heming, and their two children deal with life changes.

Most recently, Bruce has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after he was diagnosed with aphasia last year.

As daughter Rumer Willis welcomed her first baby earlier this year, the family has been spending a lot of time together and they show clips of their lives via Instagram.

Although Bruce’s diagnosis may not be the best, the family is supporting him with all the love in the world.