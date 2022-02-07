Sydney Sweeney was spotted in LA wearing a knit crop top and matching short shorts

Sydney Sweeney was spotted in LA with her dog wearing a knit crop top and matching short shorts. Pic credit: Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney was spotted on the sunny streets of Los Angeles while she did a photoshoot with the assistance of her dog. The Euphoria actress and a photographer walked together as she posed for pictures.

The Guess model embraced her curves and revealed some skin in a trendy outfit.

Sydney is okay with showing some skin; she stars as Cassie on the HBO series Euphoria and has filmed multiple topless scenes. Euphoria is an edgy HBO show that depicts American High School students as they experience sex, drug, and other taboo topics.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney turned heads as she glowed on the streets of Los Angeles. The sunkissed starlet wore a knitted crop top and matching high-waisted knitted short shorts.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Sweeney finished off her outfit with a fashionable tan maxi coat. The look was made complete with a stylish gold choker, a pale pink manicure, and gold rings.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Sweeney was seen with a photographer as he snapped pictures for a photoshoot. Sydney enjoyed the companionship of her beloved rescue dog. The two had matching color schemes! Sydney’s rescue dog is named Tank; the actress is passionate about animal rescue.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to displaying a little bit of skin. Sweeney’s character Cassie appears topless on the HBO series, and her nude scenes get the internet buzzing. Show creator Sam Levinson has been receptive to Sweeney’s feedback. The actress found instances of unnecessary nudity and made her opinion known. Sweeney detailed conversations with Levinson, saying, “There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'” she said. “He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it.'”

No word yet on what the photoshoot is for, the young actress is known for her stunning pictures.

Sydney Sweeney Guess girl

Sydney Sweeney has experience wearing short shorts and crop tops– the actress is a Guess girl. Sweeney recently did a Guess campaign that paid homage to late model Anna Nicole Smith. In the black and white photos, the White Lotus actress showed off her curves as she replicated poses made famous by Anna Nicole Smith.

In an interview about the Guess shoot, Sydney said, “Ever since a young age, I’ve always had a bigger chest, and I never felt like in any stores I saw a body shape that represented me. And I remember the first time I saw the giant Guess models [ads] in the storefronts, and I was like, ‘Mom, I want to go in the store.'” Sweeney fondly recalls dreaming of becoming a Guess girl remembering times when she thought, “‘Oh, my God, I hope I grow up and I’m a Guess model.”