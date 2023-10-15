Suzanne Somers dead at 76 — Actress loses cancer battle one day before 77th birthday

Suzanne Somers lost her long battle with cancer.

The talented actress has battled cancer for decades, starting with skin cancer and later in life, aggressive breast cancer that she battled for more than 23 years.

She died surrounded by her husband, Alan, and her son, Bruce.

It was just one day before the actress would have celebrated her 77th birthday.

A statement on behalf of Suzanne’s family was released by her long-time publicist, R. Couri Hay.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

It continued, “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

The words were perfectly written, as Suzanne gathered millions of fans throughout her career.

Suzanne Somers consistently battled cancers

Earlier this year, Suzanne Somer revealed her breast cancer had returned. She had to put her career on the back burner as she dealt with her health first and foremost.

Her husband, Alan Hamel, spoke with Page Six about Suzanne’s health over the years. It hasn’t been easy for her, and she dealt with some intense battles and won for so long.

He told the publication, “Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia … which is the waiting room for cancer.”

Alan also confirmed Suzanne had a hysterectomy, skin cancer in her 30s, and her breast cancer was diagnosed in her 50s.

She put up a good fight.

Suzanne Somers is remembered for her iconic television roles

Suzanne Somers as Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company was a role that helped make her a household name. Her ditzy character was one-of-a-kind, and she worked with John Ritter.

One fan remembered her for her daring to ask for equal pay in the 80s, only to be fired from the show.

At the height of "Three's Company" in 1980, Suzanne Somers *dared* to ask for pay equity with her male co-star… and was promptly fired by the network. RIP to a true legend. pic.twitter.com/vxT3b25cdt — m a r k J m a r r a c c i n i (@marramark) October 15, 2023

And while sitcoms like Three’s Company and Step by Step were some of her most recognizable for Suzanne, she also jumped on the Dancing with the Stars train during Season 20. And let’s not forget her appearances in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse because Bravo didn’t.

Rest in peace, Suzanne Somers. From her days on the iconic sitcom Three's Company to her joyous moments in the #WWHL Clubhouse, she always brightened our lives. She will be deeply missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ok72sZkquo — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 15, 2023

A private burial will be held this week for Suzanne Somers for her close friends and family. In November, there will be a memorial held for the beloved actress.