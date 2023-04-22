Susan Lucci spotted with younger man at Upper East Side hotel

All eyes were on timeless beauty Susan Lucci when she went to dinner with a man half her age.

It all went down this week at a swanky hotel on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.

Susan commanded attention as the timeless beauty grabbed a bite with a noticeably younger man.

The outing was a big deal because last March, Susan’s husband passed away. Susan’s husband, Helmut Huber, was her loyal partner since the two wed in 1969.

With over five decades with one partner, some doubted Susan could find another love.

But as it turns out, the picture wasn’t as it first appeared.

Sources told Page Six they saw Susan greeting a younger man at the Lowell. Additionally, Susan reportedly had a passionate conversation with the “barely 30” year old man.

The source added, “They were very into their conversation.”

As it turns out, it wasn’t a date.

Susan’s rep gladly set the record straight, revealing, “She was there for a business meeting.”

As for specifics, Susan’s rep explained, “She was with a producer, but that’s all I can share at this time.”

So, although Susan did enjoy a date with a younger man, it seems that the meeting was all business.

Susan has a history with producers — her longtime husband became a television producer in the United States after moving abroad and marrying the actress.

Susan Lucci’s romance with Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci is one of the greatest soap opera stars of all time, and her personal life also read like a screenplay.

The All My Children actress wed Helmut in 1969, and the two remained together until his death last year.

Helmut also had a decorated past as an esteemed chef who studied at L’Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland. Additionally, Helmut was an avid skier.

The Austrian moved to the United States at age 21 and eventually met Susan.

The couple smiled until his passing, with Susan sharing a delightful selfie two months before his death at age 84.

At the time of Helmut’s passing, a statement from a representative read, in part, “A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply.”

The statement continued, “With a roaring sense of humor, a larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.”