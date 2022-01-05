Susan Lucci stuns in strapless swimsuit after celebrating her 75th birthday

Actress Susan Lucci looks sensational in a swimsuit as she marks her 75th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Susan Lucci proves age is just a number as she stunned in a strapless white swimsuit, which showed her slender, age-defying physique.

The All My Children star turned 75 on December 23 and continues to celebrate the milestone birthday into the New Year.

She is best known for portraying Erica Kane on the ABC soap, All My Children.

Lucci played the role for over 40 years, earning 21 nominations for Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Susan Lucci celebrates her 75th birthday

Lucci revealed her friends organized a pre-birthday lunch to get the celebrations going.

“Amazing generous girlfriends to organize a PRE-BIRTHDAY lunch for me—complete with @candigrams work of art cake—topped with Peonies—in December!!!”

The actress wrote in the caption as posed with the stunning cake.

Her husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber, also treated her to a romantic dinner before the big day.

“Twas the night before my birthday🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️,” she wrote alongside a picture of the lovely couple.

Susan Lucci shows off her stunning figure in a strapless white swimsuit

Susan Lucci released a video where she takes in the picturesque ocean scenery, but fans would be forgiven for focusing on her instead.

She rocked a body-hugging swimsuit that put her unbelievable physique on display.

The Erika Kane actress wore the same bathing suit earlier this year while soaking up some sun in St. Barth’s

In another snap of Lucci in the fitted swimsuit, she appears at least 25 years younger than her age.

Just before the New Year, another friend surprised her with another birthday cake as the birthday celebrations continued.

“What a great evening—so much fun and hosted by our beautiful friend—who topped it all off with a complete surprise for me! When she appeared with dessert—it was an exquisite chocolate Birthday Cake!!! 💖💖💖🎂🎂🎂,” Lucci revealed in the caption.

At 75 years of age, it’s no surprise that the charming actress has many friends as she enjoyed another birthday dinner after the new year.

“THANK YOU!!! What amazing, thoughtful, generous, and oh-so-fun friends I am so lucky and grateful to have!!! They certainly hosted such an exquisite and unforgettable birthday dinner with really great friends last night at Cafe Boulud in Palm Beach!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption as she posed next to her husband.

It is unlikely that the actress ate much of those cakes as she maintains a disciplined diet with an occasional cheat day.

Susan Lucci revealed the secrets to her age-defying body, going through what she eats in a day.

In 2018, Susan Lucci told Harper’s Bazaar that she works out every day with just coffee before eating breakfast. She went through her healthy diet with the publication in the Youtube video above.