Susan Lucci, 75, shows off incredible figure next to Christie Brinkley

Susan Lucci showed off her incredible figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Susan Lucci, 75, showed off her incredible figure next to model and actress Christie Brinkley. The All My Children actress posted the photograph on Instagram.

Susan’s jet black spaghetti-strap dress perfectly hugged her amazing figure and cropped just below the knees. The striking dress was fitted “just so” to compliment Susan’s shape and gave her both a charming and regal appearance.

The talented actress wore a large-beaded white and gold necklace, which featured five beads that hung daintily down the middle of her chest in lovely symmetry. Susan wore large and shiny, dangly earrings, proving she knows just how to accessorize her wardrobe.

The 75-year-old actress proudly wore the rings on her left hand’s ring finger, with her hand rested elegantly on her waist. A gold watch sat on Susan’s left wrist, at the end of her toned arm that bent at the elbow.

Susan’s hair and makeup absolutely stole the show in a beautiful display. Her voluminous, wavy hair cascaded past her shoulders and her red lipstick perfectly framed her attractive smile.

Model and actress Christie Brinkley also looked stunning in the photo, with a formal two-piece black outfit with a tied crop top and a contagious smile. The two actresses looked radiant together in the picture, and the pair were an inspiration to behold.

Susan Lucci keeps up her amazing physique with a planned regimen

The amazing actress, who earned 21 nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards in the past, had revealed how she maintains her physique with a workout regimen and diet. Susan works hard at everything she does, and she truly proves that age is just a number.

Susan Lucci has said that she works out every morning, with only coffee in her system, before she goes on to eat her breakfast. As for her diet, she is very strict with what she eats, although she does indulge in an occasional cheat day.

Susan Lucci’s husband, Helmet Huber, passed away

In an immense loss, 84-year-old Helmet Huber passed in March of 2022. Susan Lucci’s representative reportedly told PEOPLE, “He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”

Huber married Susan in 1969, and the two had a long and beautiful marriage, along with children and grandchildren. He was an esteemed chef, skier, golfer, and more. His family reportedly remembers him fondly, and as a “family man.”

An insider reportedly said, “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”