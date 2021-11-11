Supermodel Heidi Klum goes pants-free in photo with pie: ‘Oh My!’ she exclaimed

Supermodel Heidi Klum, the first German to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Heidi Klum was on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 1998, and the German model still has her killer physique after showing off her figure in a stunning photo.

The 48-year-old model and businesswoman decided to join the no-pants trend, opting for a pie instead.

While many celebrities, such as Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, have rocked the pants-free look on the red carpet, Klum posted the thirst trap on her Instagram.

Klum is lying in bed in the photo, showing off her long legs and wearing only a bra.

“Oh My!” she wrote in the caption, adding “Yummy Pie! alongside her laptop, phone, and what appears to be tea on the side of the bed.

While she still dons the model looks that made her an international star, Klum is better known as a businesswoman these days.

In 2020, Forbes estimated her income to be $39.5 million, earning bank from hosting TV shows such as Making the Cut and previously appearing as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

In addition, she had licensed her name for a clothing brand with Lidl and her Heidi Klum Intimates line.

Heidi Klum shows off long legs in Germany’s Next Topmodel

Heidi Klum adds Germany’s Next Topmodel to her list of gigs, and the model cut a promo showing off her sculpted legs.

Heidi Klum has been the host of the popular series since 2006, wrapping up its 16th season earlier this year.

The model gave her best dance moves in a bold thigh-slit leopard-print dress and wrote the caption in German, which Google says translates to:

“Who will be my first guest juror at # gntm2022? I’ll tell you tomorrow!”

The model was joined by Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, seemingly helping Germany’s Next Topmodel choose the judging panelists for Season 17.

In another Instagram post, Klum wrote: “I love you to the moon and back my gemini soul sister!”

Heidi Klum’s workout and diet secrets

The German model revealed how she maintains her physique that made her famous at 48 years of age.

In an interview with Woman’s Health, the mother of four revealed that she keeps the pounds off with running.

In addition, she avoids carbohydrates to stay lean, telling the magazine the following:

“There’s pasta, bread, chicken, fish, and vegetables,” she says. “I’ll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it.”

Klum revealed that her metabolism changed after 40, but she occasionally adds more exercise if she chooses to indulge in truffle pizza or pasta.